While playing at a PGA tour event in the United States, Australian golfer Steven Bowditch has been arrested for "super extreme" drunken driving.

The 33-year-old was bonded out of Scottsdale City Jail in Arizona on Friday after being held in-custody on an Extreme DUI charge which means a blood alcohol reading in excess of 0.20, police say.

"Our legal limit is 0.08 blood alcohol and he being a 0.204 is what we classify as super extreme," Sergeant Ben Hoster told AAP.

Local police said they had been alerted to Bowditch's driving by another motorist.

"Today at 1:10 am, a citizen motorist called the Scottsdale Police Department to report an impaired driver that was swerving all over the road in a white pickup," Scottsdale Police said in a statement.

"A Scottsdale officer found the pickup at the intersection of Scottsdale Rd and Lincoln. The white pickup sat through two green traffic signals without moving. The officer had to wake the driver of the truck who was later identified as Steven David Bowditch (33 years old). Bowditch was removed from the pickup and later arrested for Extreme DUI."

Police confirmed that because the charge is a misdemeanour, Bowditch was able to see a judge and be released on bail to make his second-round tee time at the US PGA Tour's Phoenix Open.

The Australian did release a statement apologizing for his actions.

"I would like to apologize to my family, friends and supporters, as well as the PGA TOUR and Waste Management Phoenix Open for the incident reported today. As I intend to fully cooperate with the authorities, I will not be making further comment at this stage."

Bowditch shot a second-round three-over-par 74 on Friday (Saturday AEDT), matching his score of 74 in his first round on Thursday.

At six-over-par through his first two rounds, Bowditch was well off the pace.