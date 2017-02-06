After speaking with Tiger Woods' agent, Bob Harig says the back spasms that caused Woods to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic are considered a short-term issue. (0:47)

Shares of Tiger Woods aren't available on the stock market, but if they were, would their value be worth taking a gamble on after his WD last week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic?

And with questions percolating about Woods' future, is there any validity to retirement talk?

Our panelists share their expert insights into those questions and more in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. Are you buying or selling Tiger stock this week?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: I'm not buying or selling the stock. I'm holding the few shares that I have left for a later decision. The combination of an 18-plus hour flight and an event that doesn't inspire much hype outside of an appearance fee and business interests does little for my "Tiger Panic Meter."

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: I am still buying. Tiger said that this was going to be a process. I am going to buy the stock until he tells me that he is finished. I believe in the 14-time major champ, and I know what I saw in the Bahamas. I believe in what Rory McIlroy recently said, that Tiger is much closer to being really back than any of us think. Tiger has come through so many different times, but I also know it's been almost 10 years since he won a major. I hope my investment here isn't a bad one, but I am still riding with my guy.

After his WD from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Tiger Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the 79-time PGA Tour winner still hopes to play in the Genesis Open next week at Riviera Country Club. Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: Selling. The question is, now that he's had this "setback," does he still try and push it because Genesis is a new sponsor, or will he play safe and hope for the future?

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: Selling. Tiger's withdrawal due to back spasms in Dubai was a big setback, even if turns out to be a minor issue with his back. It's about more than missing a round of golf. It has to do with the blow to confidence that everything was good health-wise.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: I'm holding on to it -- just like my Enron stock.

2. What's your take on the Tiger retirement talk?

Barrie: My take on Tiger retirement talk is how it will be until I see him at a podium announcing he's walking away. There isn't much merit to it. Talk of retirement will happen every time he struggles, withdraws or skips a tournament.

Editor's Picks Where did it all go wrong for Tiger? In December, hopes were high in the Tiger Woods camp. Two months later, after a WD in Dubai on Friday, questions linger about what's next for the 14-time major champion.

Don't show Tiger the exit door just yet With four withdrawals in Tiger Woods' past 19 official starts, retirement talk keeps gaining momentum. Still, he has earned the right to call it quits at a time of his choosing, not ours.

Tiger pulls out of Dubai; agent cites back spasms A day after shooting an opening-round 77 that included five bogeys and no birdies, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic because of back spasms, according to his agent. 2 Related

Coachman: I think it is premature. Several guys have shown that you can still compete and win well past 45. I know the question arises because of his back, but age at this point is not an issue. The biggest issue is going to be if his back keeps flaring up and Tiger says that he no longer has the desire to fight through the pain. But he does not seem like a guy who is going to throw in the towel until every last piece of effort has been exhausted.

Collins: People talking about Tiger retiring from golf don't follow golf. Pro golfers don't retire, they just stop playing competitively.

Harig: It's premature. Did people think there were not going to be some difficult times in this comeback, that he'd immediately return to form? If he is willing to take the time to return and suffer all the indignities that go along with it -- missed cuts, poor play -- then he should be allowed that.

Sobel: Until Tiger himself talks retirement, it has zero validity. Just because a bunch of people theorize about it on social media, that doesn't mean he's actually considering it.

3. When do you hope to see Woods again inside the ropes?

Barrie: I want to see him as soon as possible, as long as he's healthy. We'll get a glimpse into the severity of his injury in the coming days. But the more swings he gets, the better it is for his game and an attempt at a comeback.

Coachman: I expect in two weeks at the Genesis Open in L.A. Back spasms come and go, and if Tiger says this is not related to the back injury, then I believe him. With a week off and returning home to get some treatment, he will give it a go at Riviera.

Collins: The Shell Houston Open. I know it's not on his schedule, but his schedule was put out before this back issue. Come back the week before Augusta. Play a course with no rough and slick greens that's a relatively easy walk. That's what good prep would be.

Harig: It would be great if he returns next week at the Genesis Open, but only if the back issues subsided to the point where he is able to fully engage in practice and preparation at home this week. There is no point in showing up to play at Riviera if Woods cannot be fully ready. The golf course is too difficult.

Sobel: When he's healthy. Plain and simple. If he's ready to go in L.A. next week, he should play. If he isn't ready for another six months, he shouldn't play until then.

4. What does his WD in Dubai do to Tiger's chances at the Masters?

Barrie: What chances are we discussing? Making the drive down Magnolia Lane? Making the cut? Winning? It's the first week in February, and the Masters isn't until the first week in April. Let's revisit this after the Honda Classic, if he tees it up in Florida.

Coachman: It definitely affects it because even when he played in the first round, he was rusty. But this was one less competitive round that he is going to have, and just the health factor is important. As far as changing my mind on Tiger being in the mix, that hasn't changed at all. Regardless of the circumstances, when Tiger shows up at Augusta, he seems to find a different gear, and this year I expect that to happen. Here's to hoping his back shows up with him.

Collins: Tiger had a chance at the Masters? Baahahaha!!! And I thought I was the only comedian working for the golf page.

Harig: I don't think it matters. The idea of being able to contend at Augusta always seemed a bit optimistic in the big picture of Woods' comeback. He's looking at six tournaments at most in advance of the Masters after having missed more than a year. Even if there'd been a decent result in Dubai, it would have required everything going right for him to be a factor at the year's first major.

Sobel: No other player's Masters fate was ever determined in Dubai in February, so there's no reason to think Tiger's was, either.