Following Hideki Matsuyama's playoff victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA moves on to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Bob Harig, Jason Sobel, Jonathan Coachman and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte, Taras Pitra and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Brandt Snedeker ($10,000)

The winner of this event in 2013 and '15, he's looking to keep that odd-year streak going this week. Sneds isn't just a horse for these courses; he's also playing well right now, as evidenced by a title contention at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

Bob Harig: Dustin Johnson ($11,800)

A two-time winner of the event, Johnson also has four other top-10s at Pebble. His missed cut at Torrey Pines in his last start came a week after finishing runner-up in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Collins: Shane Lowry ($7,000)

The weather forecast for Pebble looks very unpleasant, which reminds me of golfing on the British Isles, which brings me to the Irishman who embraced last week's rowdy crowds in Scottsdale. Lowry looks like he's getting very comfortable on the PGA Tour and now he's going to get weather conditions he's not put off by. Expect the upward trend Lowry's been on these past two weeks to continue to a top finish.

Jonathan Coachman: Brandt Snedeker ($10,000)

I am not ready to start picking new young guns on the PGA Tour yet, especially at a famed track like Pebble Beach. I am going with a guy who seems motivated again, was in the mix two weeks ago in San Diego, and loves Pebble Beach having won here before. When Snedeker won this event in 2015, he had kind of fallen off and was becoming a forgotten player. He was not qualified for the Masters, which we all know is his favorite tournament. He was in tears on the 18th green. I am a big fan, especially at this event.

Jeff Bergerson: Sean O'Hair ($7,300)

Quietly O'Hair has been playing really steady golf making his last five consecutive cuts and posting three top 10s. He has also had success in the AT&T Pebble Beach in the past, making nine straight cuts including three top-25 finishes. Statistically, O'Hair has also been really good from tee-to-green and is putting as well as anyone this season. Anytime you can get a solid cut-maker at $7,300, you should take it.

Taras Pitra: Richy Werenski ($7,100)

The Georgia Tech alum has basically come out of nowhere this year and I think it's time to start paying attention to his game. In eight events this year he's only missed two cuts (poor putting in both events), averages 293 yards off the tee and is hitting almost 75 percent of the greens. With the way things have been going for the rookie, I would have no issues running him out in cash games this week and is definitely in play for GPPs.

Zachary Turcotte: Adam Hadwin ($7,300)

I am not quite sure what Adam Hadwin needs to do in order to get a bump in his salary up to the level to where has play has been in recent weeks, but at $7,300, he is a tremendous bargain in a weaker field this week. Hadwin has been a top notch putter throughout his PGA career, but the leap this year in his play has come from his approach game where his short to mid-range iron play has improved dramatically, making him a great fit for the course. Hadwin is playable in all formats this week.

Jason Rouslin: Cameron Smith ($6,900)

Cameron Smith made it in as an alternate last week in Scottsdale, and he turned that opportunity into a decent 42nd place finish. He is off to a nice start to the season with a 27th place finish in Oahu and a 33rd at the Farmers. All of this follows on the success he had overseas in the months leading up the PGA season. I like his chances to make the cut again here in California.