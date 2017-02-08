Two years after the United States Golf Association signed its megadeal with Fox Sports at just under $100 million a year, it is sharing that with the players.

USGA executive director Mike Davis said at the annual meeting last week that the U.S. Open purse would be $12 million this year at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin, a $2 million increase from the previous two years.

Dustin Johnson raises the trophy after winning the 2016 U.S. Open and the $1.8 million first-place check. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

That would make the U.S. Open the richest purse in golf -- with $2.16 million for the winner -- though that depends on what The Players Championship chooses to do. The Players last year had the largest purse at $10.5 million.

The USGA also is raising the U.S. Women's Open purse to $5 million. The next-largest purse in women's golf is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at $3.5 million.

The U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Women's Open (which doesn't start until 2018) will go up to $4 million.