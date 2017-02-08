Bob Ford, the longtime professional at Oakmont Country Club and Seminole Golf Club, has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award. The award is the highest honor from the USGA and is presented to individuals who demonstrate the spirit, character and respect for the game exhibited by Jones.

Ford retired from Oakmont after 37 years and still works at Seminole in Juno Beach, Florida. He is the first club pro to win the award.

"Being selected as the first PGA club professional to win the award makes it ever more special," Ford said. "I'm not so sure I belong in the company of former recipients, but nonetheless I'm very flattered and humbled. Bob Jones has impacted all the lives of those who serve and play this great game. Arnold and Jack were his friends and hold him in the highest regard and they both have handed the game down to my generation as Bob Jones did for them."