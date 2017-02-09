ESPN golf analyst Dottie Pepper weighs in on the state of Tiger Woods' health and wonders if it's time he retired. (2:08)

Tiger Woods has admitted he is unlikely to "ever feel great" again due to the knee and back injuries that have plagued his career.

The 41-year-old had four operations on his left knee between 1994 and 2008 and later underwent back surgery three times between April 2014 and October 2015.

Woods made his comeback from the most recent operation at last month's Farmers Insurance Open but missed the cut, and he then pulled out of last week's Dubai Desert Classic after a poor opening round due to back spasms.

Speaking after the tournament to Vision magazine, Woods said: "There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level.

"It was tough; it was more than brutal. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Woods is now ranked 674th in the world but is targeting an appearance at April's Masters, which he won in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

He added: "The whole plan was to get my body, mind and spirit ready for that first full week in April. I've done it four times and I'd love to do it a fifth."