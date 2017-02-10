Austria's Bernd Wiesberger fired nine birdies in a row to claim a one-shot lead over Masters champion Danny Willett at the Maybank Championship.

Wiesberger carded a second round of 63 at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur to reach halfway at 12 under par, with Willett 11 under after adding a 67 to his opening 66.

Overnight leader Marc Warren is six shots off the pace after dropping six shots in his last six holes, including a triple-bogey seven on the ninth.

Wiesberger was level par for his round after six holes, but he birdied the next three to reach the turn in 33 and followed that with six more on the back nine, the longest coming from around 25 feet on the 15th.

The world No. 38 narrowly failed to make it 10 gains in succession on the 16th and then dropped a shot on the 17th, but he bounced back with another birdie on the 18th.

Danny Willett shot a 67 in his second round at the Maybank Championship. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The European Tour record for birdies in succession is eight, but Wiesberger's effort will not earn him a place in the record books due to the preferred lies in operation.

"I felt like I was on a good run and I felt comfortable pretty much the whole day after my bogey on four," Wiesberger said.

"I hit really good shots and I just felt calm out there. It felt kind of natural. I hit pretty good shots and really only holed two long ones, which were the last birdie of the nine on 15 and about a 20-footer on 11."

Willett, who missed the cut at last month's Abu Dhabi Championship and then finished 54th at last week's Dubai Desert Classic, kept Wiesberger firmly in his sights with five birdies in his last 10 holes.

"I played really well yesterday and it was a little bit scrappy today," Willett said, "but there was a storm brewing a few hours ago and the wind was flicking around, so it was tough to get the club right."