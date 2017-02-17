USGA, R&A unveil distance study, but questions remain

A joint study looking at distance gains at the professional level of golf released this week by the USGA and R&A will do little to quell the notion among many in the game that the golf ball travels too far and that many revered courses are being rendered obsolete for the best players.

According to the study, which reviewed driving distance data from seven of the major professional golf tours from 2003 through 2016, the average driving distance on five of the seven tours has increased approximately 1.2 percent, around 0.2 yards per year. For the same time period, driving distance decreased by approximately 1.5 percent on the other two tours.

Those numbers ring hollow among many who have seen the game's elite smash drives well beyond distances they were hitting the ball just a few years ago. Jack Nicklaus has long been a proponent of scaling back the golf ball to preserve revered courses.

According to PGA Tour statistics, there were 27 players who averaged more than 300 yards last season, 15 more than in 2010 and 18 more than in 2003. Individual drives over 300 yards made up 26.56 percent of tee shots in 2003 but were 31.14 percent of all tee shots in 2016.

The study also does not stay which clubs were used. As PGA Tour player James Hahn tweeted: "Does the study show what clubs were used off the tee? A drive off the tee could be with a 3 wood or a 2 iron.''

Golf courses from Augusta National to the Old Course at St. Andrews have been adding yardage to their layouts for years to try and combat the distances the ball travels. Augusta National, for example, was 6,925 yards when Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters. This year it is expected to play in excess of 7,400 yards.

The USGA/R&A review was based on approximately 285,000 drivers per year, with data from male and female amateur golfers included for the first time. The entire report can be viewed here.