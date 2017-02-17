LOS ANGELES -- Hideki Matsuyama returned to Riviera and birdied his final three holes to at least stay in range of Sam Saunders as first-round play wrapped up and second-round play began Friday at the weather-delayed Genesis Open.

Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, shot 64 on Thursday and finished the opening round with a two-shot lead as play was delayed until Friday morning because of fog. Second-round play began immediately after 48 players finished their opening round, however a huge storm system loomed off California.

Matsuyama finished his first round Friday with a 3-under 68 as players were able to lift, clean and replace golf balls in the short grass because soggy conditions are expected the rest of the week.

Saunders had a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, who has a chance to earn the No. 1 ranking if he were to win this week. Daniel Summerhays, Cameron Percy, JT Poston and Brett Stegmaier joined Johnson at 66, and Phil Mickelson was among those at 67.

Jordan Spieth completed his 69 on Friday morning. It was his 18th consecutive round under par on the PGA Tour dating to the Tour Championship last September.

