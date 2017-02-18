PERTH, Australia -- Brett Rumford of Australia shot a four-under 68 Saturday to lead the World Super 6 tournament by five strokes and guarantee himself a bye in the first round of match play.

Rumford had a 17-under total of 199 in the tournament at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia, which is being sanctioned by the European, Australian and Asian tours.

Tied for second Saturday were former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (67), Canadian Austin Connelly (66) and Australians Jason Scrivener (66), Adam Blyth (68), Lucas Herbert (69) and Steven Jeffress (66). All will receive first-round byes in the six-hole match play Sunday for being in the top eight after three rounds.

The tournament was cut to 24 players after the third round.

A purpose-built, 90-metre hole has been constructed at Lake Karrinyup for the tournament, with a new tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway and utilising the 18th green.

It will be played out once and if players remain tied at the end of match play, they will return to the new tee to hit one shot and whoever gets closest to the pin will be the winner.