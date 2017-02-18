PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- It's been tough to keep track of Anirban Lahiri recently.

In the past six months alone since competing in the Olympics in Brazil, he's played in Germany, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Mexico, then come stateside for events in Georgia, Hawaii and California, then to the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia (again) and finally, this week, back to California.

Then again, if you really want to keep track of him, you can simply check near the top of the leaderboard.

In those previous dozen tournaments, Lahiri has posted seven top-25 finishes -- and with two rounds left to play at the Genesis Open, he's firmly in position for title contention at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

"I've been playing good these past few weeks, been making a bunch of birdies," he said after a second-round 4-under 67. "Obviously, I'm doing some things well. Just have to clean it up a little bit."

This week's tournament host, Tiger Woods, so often said the words "Winning takes care of everything" that a marketing campaign was built with that slogan. Winning this week would take care of many things for Lahiri, who might have more frequent flyer miles than any other world-class pro these days.

"It's probably tougher scheduling for me than most of the guys out here," he said of his regular journeys around the world. "Obviously, playing three different tours. This year, I'm going to play even less on the Asian Tour. It's keeping the membership on the European Tour that's a bit of a catch-22 for me."

Lahiri has fallen out of the top 50 in the world -- he's currently 81st -- which means he no longer has exemptions into the four major championships and WGC events. That's made his scheduling even more difficult for the foreseeable future.

He'll play next week at his adopted home, PGA National, for the Honda Classic, then travel to India for the Hero Indian Open -- a tournament he feels passionately about playing.

"I feel really strongly about that," he explained. "It's important for me to play my national open. I've seen the growth, the number of kids who came out to watch last year. I owe it to them to go back and play that event."

The following week, he'll fly right back to Florida and compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but that's where things will finally settle down for him.

Lahiri said he expects to compete solely in PGA Tour events for three or four months, starting with the tourney at Bay Hill. After that, he'll reassess.

"I'll take a look later this summer," he said, "and see how it looks."

Lahiri isn't the only player from India in this week's field. Pepperdine sophomore Sahith Theegala qualified Monday, then posted rounds of 67 and 73 to make the cut in his first PGA Tour start.

The two players met briefly earlier this week, and Lahiri is impressed by the college student's performance so far.

"He hasn't played much amateur golf in India, so he's been a bit under the radar," he said. "But obviously, he's a really good prospect, because you don't go shoot 67 in your debut event on tour without a lot of potential."

Lahiri would know. After posting that same number in his second round on Saturday, he's in contention for his first PGA Tour victory.

For a guy who's schedule is tougher to plan than most of his peers, winning would indeed take care of everything.