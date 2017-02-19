Dustin Johnson has a one-shot lead over two players after Round 2 of the Genesis Open at Riviera. (1:43)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Dustin Johnson is saying all the right things. He's saying all the same things as his world-class peers when they were in similar situations.

Following a second consecutive round of 5-under 66 at the Genesis Open, Johnson currently leads with 36 holes remaining at a tournament where he can become the world's No. 1-ranked player with a victory.

Not that he'll admit to thinking about it.

"I don't really worry about that," Johnson said. "I want to put myself in a position to win this golf tournament; that's really all I care about is what it takes to get it done here. The rest of the stuff -- the points and world golf rankings -- yeah, I would like to get there, but I'm not worried about it."

For all his success at the Genesis Open, Dustin Johnson has never won at Riviera Country Club despite six top-10 finishes in nine previous starts at the PGA Tour event.

These words echo those of Jordan Spieth, who played it cool before rising to No. 1 two years ago, but beamed about it afterward: "That will never be taken away from me now. I'll always be a No. 1 player in the world."

Same for Jason Day, who reached that pinnacle a few months later and finally admitted what it meant to him: "It's been very, very difficult for me to try and downplay getting to No. 1, because I've really wanted to reach this goal for a very long time now."

With a win this week, along with current No. 1 Day finishing in a three-way tie for third or worse, Johnson will become the 20th different top-ranked player in the 31-year history of the ranking.

Unlike so many others, Johnson doesn't seem to be masking his emotions beforehand, trying to take the casual approach toward a goal that means more to him than he's letting on.

Johnson's off-course thought processes often mirror his on-course swing thoughts: See the ball, hit the ball far and straight, walk after it and do it again. He doesn't play coy, doesn't misdirect, doesn't overthink matters.

Maybe once he takes over that top spot -- and really, it seems inevitable now; if he doesn't win here and move up mathematically, he should at some point in the near future -- Johnson will explain that it meant more to him than he has ever let on. Maybe he'll go from sounding like Spieth and Day before they became No. 1 to sounding very much like them afterward, admitting that it was a long-term goal.

The more plausible scenario is that Johnson ascends to atop the ranking, then continues with similar rhetoric.

In fact, he could be the rare No. 1 player for whom the ranking isn't both a blessing and a burden. He might be the guy who simply doesn't feel the weight of this number.

Earlier this week, Day was asked about this phenomenon and insisted that being No. 1 has taken a toll on him.

"Oh, man, being No. 1 in the world is tough, it really is," he explained. "It is a lot of pressure, but you've got to keep fighting and keep pushing forward. My whole goal in life was to get to No. 1 in the world. Where do you go now, you know what I mean? You've got to keep pushing forward and trying to find a way to stay there."

Johnson might very well soon understand those pressures of being -- statistically, at least -- the world's best golfer.

For now, though, with a tournament title in his sights, he's not worrying about it.

"Obviously, I would like to be the best in the world, but how you get there is winning golf tournaments," he said. "If I win this week and I happen to get to No. 1, great. I'll definitely be excited, be proud, but I've got to take care of this week first."