Korean golfer Ha Na Jang has produced a stunning late surge to win the women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

Jang landed an eagle and three birdies in her last six holes on Sunday to triumph by three shots from Denmark's Nanna Madsen.

"It's a really good, strong finish. That is why it's good sport today," said Jang, the world No.6.

Australians Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith were among a quartet tied for third at six under, with compatriots Hannah Green at five under and Su Oh finishing four under.

Lee, the world No.17 and Australia's top-ranked golfer, was the best-performed local in testing winds on Sunday, carding three under in what she described as another learning experience.

"I will always have something to take away from this week ... hopefully someday soon I'll win it," she said.

Australia's Green shot two under in the final round in a heartening tournament for the 20-year-old from Perth, who only turned pro in October last year.

"I'm really excited. I feel like I belong on the LPGA," Green said.

World No.1 Lydia Ko lagged behind the pacesetters at two over in her first outing since changing coach, caddie and club-makers late last year.

"It was my first tournament back. I think there are a lot of positive things to look at rather than thinking 'hey, I shot over par'," Ko said.