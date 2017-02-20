Eight of the top 10 golfers in the world rankings played this week at the Genesis Open and only champion Dustin Johnson finished inside top 10 while just DJ and Adam Scott placed top-20 or better.

With that career achievement now in the rear-view mirror for Johnson, what stood out most in his rise to the top?

Our scribes discuss all-things DJ in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. What's the most impressive aspect of Johnson's ascendancy to No. 1 in the world?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: The most impressive aspect of DJ's ascent is that he's earned the No. 1 world ranking by playing consistent golf, while not having typical Dustin Johnson meltdowns. After the U.S. Open collapse in 2015, we wondered how long it would take for him to mentally cleanse from that defeat. He finished in the top-10 in four of his next seven events. Then, in 2016, he started out the season racking up numerous top-5s, won the U.S. Open a year after the nightmare, and followed that up with a WGC-Bridgestone win. He has steadied as a player, and that's why he's on top.

Many golf fans think Dustin Johnson's ability to crush the ball off the tee propelled him to No. 1 in the world. Although that's a big part of the story, it's not the only reason for his ascent to the top of the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: How easy does he makes it look? He reminds me, in a way, of Allen Iverson. I can't imagine AI ever getting down and dirty to play 42 minutes a game. I know DJ is an amazing athlete and he has obviously put in so much time on every aspect of his game. But when you watch it on display on every different kind of course, it is incredibly impressive. Now let's see if he continues to work now that he is the top player in the world.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: Can an inevitability be impressive? DJ has been winning everything other than a major for so long, it almost seemed blasé ... until he won the U.S. Open last year. Now he seems as the odds-on favorite for every major that's not named The Masters.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: His consistency. Johnson won for the first time in 2017 at the Genesis Open, but it was his seventh top-six finish in his past nine starts. In his past 25 worldwide starts going back to Riviera a year ago, he has 15 top-6s, including four victories. That will work.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: It's not only the most impressive, but it's the most underrated -- his consistency. Johnson has now won in each of his first 10 seasons on the PGA Tour and in the past nine months, he's finished eighth or better in 14 of 18 starts. We usually label the plodders -- Jim Furyk or maybe Zach Johnson -- as "consistent" types, but DJ is easily the most consistent player in the world.

2. Which major venue sets up best for Dustin Johnson to get No. 2 in 2017?

Barrie: His past two starts at the Masters: T-4, T-6. His past two starts in the U.S. Open: 1st, T-2. His game fits Augusta. I expect the same at Erin Hills. Take your pick.

Coachman: I am torn between Augusta National or Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship. But I will pick the Masters. When you start to figure out that wonderful course, then your name ends up being at the top of the leaderboard every year. DJ is at the top of his game, which to me will translate incredibly well at Augusta.

Collins: All of them except, Augusta National Golf Club. A guy who won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in the fashion that Johnson won, I would make him the favorite at this year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, so that's where his second major will arrive.

Harig: It would be difficult to discount any of them, but Erin Hills seems like a great spot for him. A long, expansive U.S. Open layout seems perfect.

Sobel: Yes, yes, yes and yes. When you're that good, every venue sets up well for your game. Nice problem to have, huh? If I've got to pick just one, though, I might go with Augusta National. Hitting the ball miles off the tee and working it both ways tends to work pretty well at that course.

3. If we set the total for different No. 1-ranked players this year at 3.5, are you taking the over or the under?

Barrie: Under. Three max. DJ, Jason Day, maybe Rory McIlroy.

Coachman: I am going way under. I would go under if it was 2. I believe in DJ. And the system is set up that the last two years matter the most. DJ's best days are ahead, which means he will move forward and not backward. There is nothing that any other player can do about it. DJ is on the brink of superstardom, which will translate into many more multi-stroke wins in the very near future.

Collins: Since June 12, 2005, only eight men have held the title with Tiger Woods being the only one to do it for more than 52 weeks in a row. Even with all the "upheaval" at the top of the OWGR, there will be less than 3.5 names to hold the title belt by year's end.

Harig: Under. I'm not sure anyone is going to wrestle it away from DJ anytime soon, and even if they do, it is not guaranteed to jump around that much. Certainly Jason Day could get back there and both Rory Mcilroy and Jordan Spieth are poised to make runs. But it could stay this way for a bit.

Sobel: Over -- barely. This is really tough. Not to belittle Johnson's accomplishment just minutes after he achieved it, but I think Jordan Spieth gets back there with his usual spring/summer performance, then Rory McIlroy regains fitness and form later in the year to vault back into that position. It's all a good problem for the game. No clear No. 1 will keep things interesting.

4. Johnson is now the 20th different player to become No. 1 in the world. Who will be the 21st?

Barrie: Give me Hideki Matsuyama. He's young at 24-years-old. Perhaps best ball-striker on tour. Get that putter going -- hello world ... No. 1.

Coachman: The next player that I believe somewhere down the road to be No. 1 is Justin Thomas. He has the game and the swag to embrace the top of the world of golf. Understand I don't believe this will happen until at the earliest 2019 or 2020. But Justin Thomas is my pick.

Collins: Hideki Matsuyama will become the 21st different name on the list, making him the first Asian-born player to ever hold the crown. And plan on American Justin Thomas becoming the 22nd different name. Neither will happen in 2017, but both will attain the top spot for a time in 2018.

Harig: Hideki Matsuyama. The top 3 have all been No. 1 -- Johnson, Day and McIlroy. And No. 4 Henrik Stenson could beat Matsuyama to the top. But I like the Japanese star's chances, given his recent track record and his continued improvement.

Sobel: The easy answer here is Hideki Matsuyama, who actually had a chance to claim it this past week. But I'm going off the board. I think the foursome of DJ, Jason Day, Spieth and McIlroy will continue passing the baton for the next few years -- until the point when Jon Rahm ascends to that position. Yes, the recent champion at Torrey Pines really is that good.