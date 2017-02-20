The R&A has announced that the 2020 Open Championship will be played at Royal St. George's, the scene of Darren Clarke's memorable victory in 2011.

Royal St. George's, which voted in March 2015 to admit women members, will stage the Open for the 15th time and the first since Clarke held off the challenge of Phil Mickelson and new world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

Clarke said: "I have so many wonderful memories from that week at Sandwich and I will be thrilled to go back there for The Open in three years' time."

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: "We are very much looking forward to the return of The Open to Royal St. George's in 2020. The Open is a true celebration of sport and the global spotlight will fall once again on Sandwich."

The 149th Open will be played from July 16-19, 2020.

Royal St. George's selection means St. Andrew's has been knocked off of its five-year cycle of hosting the Open for the first time since 1995. However, St. Andrews is expected to host the 2021 tournament to mark the 150th staging of the game's oldest major.

It also means there will be a rare three-year gap between Opens in Scotland, between 2018 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Bridget Jackson M.B.E. and Jose Maria Olazabal have become honorary members of St. Andrews.

Jackson played in the Curtis Cup for Great Britain and Ireland on three occasions and was selected as an England international nine times. She has served as chair and president of the English Ladies Golf Association and President of the Ladies' Golf Union.

Olazabal has won 30 tournaments during his career, including the Masters in 1994 and 1999.