Rory McIlroy played a round with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a rib injury.

The world No. 3 has not played competitively since suffering a stress fracture to one of his ribs during the South African Open in January, where he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm.

The website 'No Laying Up' reported that McIlroy rode in a golf cart for all 18 holes with Trump and quoted the four-time major winner's opinion on the President's game.

"He probably shot around 80. He's a decent player for a guy in his 70s," McIlroy said.

A picture posted on Twitter on Sunday showed former New York Yankee Paul O'Neill with McIlroy and President Trump as well as friend Garry Singer at Trump International.

However, McIlroy told No Laying Up that Singer and O'Neill were not a part of the group. The four-ball was rounded out by Nick Mullen from International Sports Management and Rich Levine, a friend of the President.

McIlroy has targeted the WGC-Mexico Championship on Mar. 2 for his comeback -- an event which was moved from Trump National Doral to Mexico City and renamed from the WGC-Cadillac Championship last June.