Daily fantasy golf: Honda Classic expert picks

Following Dustin Johnson's comfortable win at the Genesis Open, the PGA Tour moves on to The Honda Classic.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Jason Sobel, Bob Harig, Jonathan Coachman and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Luke Donald ($7,600)

Somewhat quietly, the former No. 1-ranked player is clawing his way back to prominence after some lean times. Fresh off a week in which he finished T-17 on a course that didn't exactly suit his game, Donald should be licking his chops to get back to the friendly confines of Florida.

Bob Harig: Adam Scott ($12,200)

The defending Honda Classic champion has not finished worse than a tie for 14th in 10 of his past 11 starts worldwide. But he hasn't won during that stretch, either, lurking along ranked seventh in the world. He was in a similar spot a year ago when he won the Honda, then captured the WGC event at Doral a week later.

Jonathan Coachman: Rickie Fowler ($11,900)

I am going with a guy who is rested and did not have to make the trip from the West Coast this week. The trip is real and the fatigue is real. I believe it is time for Fowler to get his game in gear for the majors. He tends to play better when he is closer to home. I hate to say this is a flyer, but right now, Fowler is not playing well. That is going to change. And it changes this week.

Michael Collins: Justin Thomas ($11,800)

Last year, Thomas finished third in his second career start at the Honda Classic. He comes into the week off a T-39 finish at the rain-soaked Genesis Open in Los Angeles. This week he'll sleep in his own bed, which will prove huge after the long Sunday at Riviera and the cross-country travel. Thomas is young enough to recover quickly and seasoned enough to win this week.

Taras Pitra: Kyle Stanley ($7,100)

Stanley is playing extremely well considering he's been almost invisible for the past two years, and a lot of that has to do with hitting greens in regulation, fueled by better performances off the tee. The putting hasn't improved at all yet, but he seems to be giving himself ample opportunities for birdies and that's all we're looking for here. I don't mind him in cash (if you're looking to differentiate your lineups) or GPPs this week.

Jeff Bergerson: Danny Willett ($7,800)

My pick this week is simply about value and upside. Since his breakout win at The Masters last year, Willett has not played like the world's 13th-ranked golfer. However, he does have tremendous upside as he has shown with his two top-6 finishes in his last four worldwide events. His ball-striking looks much improved from last summer and it appears that he is finding his groove now. Priced at only $7,800, he offers a ton of upside for GPP contests.

Zach Turcotte: Luke Donald ($7,600)

The tour moves to Florida this week and with that, a lot of players will be headed back home, one being Luke Donald. Donald, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, has been very successful at PGA National over the years. He has posted four top-10 finishes and never missed a cut in six starts at the course. Donald has also shown good form of late, finishing inside the top 25 in back-to-back events. If his putter gets hot, Donald should be in contention again this week.

Jason Rouslin: Graeme McDowell ($7,300)

His game seems better at the start of this season compared to last, as he's on a three-made-cut streak. Besides his blowup round of 77 on Sunday, he played rather well at the Genesis Open. Mix that in with a 6-for-7 made cut record here including four top 10s and he presents great value at $7,300.