1. The Florida (non)swing

One of golf's longstanding traditions has come to an end this year -- and not by design. The annual lead-up to the Masters through Florida is more of a bounce between the Sunshine State and Mexico with Texas thrown in, too.

Instead of the 10-years-running Honda, Doral, Tampa, Bay Hill trek through Florida, this week's Honda Classic at PGA National stands alone before the tour heads to Mexico for the WGC-Mexico Championship and then comes back to Florida for the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It is the first time since 1996 that Florida will not have four consecutive tournaments in the spring in the weeks before the Masters.

And it is the first time since 1965 that just three Florida events will be played at this time of year.

2. Changing landscape

For the first time since 1962, the World Golf Championship will not be played at the Doral Resort but instead will be moved to Mexico. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The schedule alteration was a result of the PGA Tour's decision to move the World Golf Championship event from Miami to Mexico City. What was an annual PGA Tour stop at the Doral Resort starting in 1962 and transformed into a WGC in 2007 has now has relocated to Mexico because of the lack of a title sponsor at Doral.

Although some viewed President Donald Trump's ownership -- he was just a presidential hopeful when the tour moved on -- of the resort as the reason for the PGA Tour's decision, former commissioner Tim Finchem and new commissioner Jay Monahan maintain it was all about sponsorship issues. There wasn't one in Miami; there is one in Mexico. And with a purse of $9.75 million, that is not insignificant.

"To leave was disappointing," Monahan said. "If we had found a sponsor, we would still be there."

For the past 20 years, there have been at least four events in a row in Florida. In four years (1986, 1987, 1991 and 1996), the tour had three events in Florida before heading to New Orleans and then back to Florida for the Players Championship -- which is now played in March.

Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1965, when the tour had stops in Pensacola, Miami and Jacksonville, that there were just three events, as will be the case this year.

After the third Florida stop at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the tour heads to Texas for the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, followed by the Shell Houston Open the week before the Masters.

3. Flipping coasts

After a West Coast swing with numerous weather issues -- especially at Pebble Beach and Riviera -- there have again been calls for switching Florida and California events on the schedule. The only time it ever seems to rain in California is when the tour visits Pebble and Riviera. And Torrey Pines has experienced some severe weather, too, with some very cool temperatures this year. (Memories are short, though. California has had excellent weather in most recent years for PGA Tour stops.)

The problem, of course, is that Florida weather is no guarantee to be great in January and February, either. It has been this year and last, but there have been plenty of Florida winters that have been less than appealing -- relatively speaking.

So how could it work?

One thought would be to continue the current calendar-year format of two events in Hawaii followed by Palm Springs. Then go to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. From there, head to Mexico for the WGC event, followed by some form of Honda, Tampa and Arnold Palmer in February. That takes the tour through the first eight weeks.

The tour could then do some form of San Diego, Pebble Beach and Los Angeles, followed by the WGC-Match Play and Houston before the Masters.

There is no formal movement to do such a drastic overhaul, but that is how it could happen.

4. No Tiger

This is the third straight year Tiger Woods will miss his hometown event at the Honda Classic. The last time he played it was in 2014, when after a third-round 65, he withdrew on the back nine of the final round with back pain that eventually led to the first of three back surgeries. A week later, he competed at Doral, shot a third-round 66, then failed to make a birdie in the final round as issues had clearly set in.

After a promising return in the Bahamas as the Hero World Challenge, Woods is again on the sideline, with no word on his return. Back spasms that forced him out of a tournament in Dubai have kept him from playing at Riviera and Honda, and the fear is that those issues might actually be worse.

Woods did not even take to social media during the Genesis Open, which benefited his foundation. His last personal tweet expressed his regrets but also said he'd be at the Genesis -- where he never appeared.

Really looking forward to seeing everyone @genesisopen open next week, unfortunately I won't be able to play. https://t.co/DSGq6okmhu — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2017

5. He's No. 1

Few will argue the merits of Dustin Johnson's ascension to No. 1 in the world. He's been playing like the top golfer for a good while, and it was just a matter of time before he took over the top spot from Jason Day, who struggled with injuries at the end of 2016 and is off to a slow start.

Since a five-year run that saw Tiger Woods take over the top spot from Vijay Singh in 2005 and hold it until October 2010, there have been 24 changes atop the rankings. Rory McIlroy held it the longest at 95 weeks, followed by Luke Donald at 56 and Day at 51.

6. Willett returns

Masters champion Danny Willett is back in the United States for the first time since an uneasy Ryder Cup that started with comments his brother, P.J., made in a U.K. blog -- meant to be in jest -- about Americans. The fallout led to a good bit of abuse for Willett and a rather dubious experience in his first Ryder Cup, which was played in Minnesota.

Willett, who earned PGA Tour membership with the Masters victory, did not take advantage of the perk in 2016, skipping the FedEx Cup playoffs. He is playing the Honda Classic, the WGC-Mexico and is mulling a decision to play the Valspar Championship or Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"I feel like I've had a very good relationship with the American fans for a long, long time," Willett said. "Yeah, the Ryder Cup tainted things a little bit, but I think people realize that obviously words were said and stuff. But then they were obviously not mine. So there shouldn't be any issues. I would hope not anyway. If they do, that's their choice. But let's hope it doesn't go there. We'll have to wait and see."

7. Frustration

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray didn't name him, but Bryson DeChambeau was the subject of his ire. DeChambeau is off to a rough start this season, having made just three of nine cuts, with his best finish a tie for 36th. He withdrew in the second round last week at the Genesis Open.

Hey @PGATOUR there should be a rule if you get a sponsor invite and withdraw after 28 holes your not allowed any other invites rest of year — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) February 17, 2017

8. Spieth's streak

It wasn't going to last forever, but Jordan Spieth's streak was impressive nonetheless. The winner of his ninth PGA Tour title two weeks ago at Pebble Beach, Spieth had shot 27 straight rounds this year under par until a 1-over-par 72 at Riviera. His tie for 22nd was his worst finish since a tie for 17th at the Tour Championship in September.

9. Walking the Trump tightrope

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers deftly handled questions about President Donald Trump's ownership of the Turnberry Resort, which has hosted The Open four times, the most recent in 2009 when Stewart Cink won a playoff against Tom Watson.

Slumbers was part of a conference call Monday with reporters after the announcement that Royal St. George's would host the 2020 Open. He noted that the Scottish venue Muirfield would immediately go back into the rota if it chooses to admit female members.

As for playing The Open at Turnberry, there would be controversy given some of Trump's comments on the campaign trail last year.

"I said last year we were focused on Turnberry as a golf course and the way it is reigning on the rota, and there has been nothing that has happened in the last year to change that," Slumbers said. "Turnberry remains absolutely one of our nine courses. We try to focus on making sure we are looking at the golf course. We will deal with factors around that as and when it happens.''

Of course, Turnberry has not been granted a future Open. After Royal Birkdale this year, the Open goes to Carnoustie (2018), Royal Portrush (2019) and Royal St. George's (2020). St. Andrews is widely expected to get the 2021 Open, which will be the 150th. That makes 2022 the earliest hope for Turnberry. Muirfield would also be a possibility that year.

"We are clearly in uncharted territory," Slumbers said. "We have never had this in our game ... It's very important that we are clear about what our business is, which is making sure the Open Championship is one of the world's greatest sporting events. Staying out of politics and of opining on politics ... probably the best advice I can have is to stay clear of that."