PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- It's time to get one of my favorite things in the whole world going for this season: Caddie Confidential.

It's where pro caddies, promised anonymity, give all of us insight and truth about what's really going on inside and outside the ropes without the fear of retribution or backlash from the PGA Tour or players.

Here is this week's Caddie Confidential from the Honda Classic at PGA National, where in 2015 the caddies were not pleased at being given "shelter" in a three-sided metal shed when play was halted because of severe storms.

Editor's Picks Unique format took golfers out of comfort zone The inaugural ISPS Handa World Super 6, with a mixture of stroke and match play, was an imperfect but promising change of pace for Louis Oosthuizen and others at the European Tour event.

New lead-up to the Masters; Tiger to miss hometown event again For the first time in years, Florida will host fewer events leading to the Masters, while Tiger Woods remains sidelined with no indication as to when he'll return. 1 Related

Collins: It's a new year, new season. What's different for the caddies now compared to in years past?

Caddie: This is different, this week (pointing around the caddie room in the building).

Collins: It was two years ago at this event where some caddies were put in a pretty precarious and dangerous situation inside a "structure."

Caddie: Loosely defined structure (laughs).

Collins: How did it go down for you?

Caddie: We were out on the course and they pulled us in, and luckily the player I worked for at the time was adamant that I don't go out there. So I sat in the hallway next to the locker room.

Collins: So you were lucky enough to be inside, but only because your player demanded it?

Caddie: Yes. The whole thing was poor timing for Honda because it was right when the (caddies vs. PGA Tour) lawsuit came out and it really looked bad.

Collins: But now this year?

Caddie: Oh, it's great! We're inside for a change, and we have indoor plumbing. That's big.

Collins: People don't understand how important it is for a caddie to just have a toilet that flushes.

Caddie: I mean, we don't ask for much. We ask for a decent parking spot and indoor plumbing. It's pretty simple.

Collins: And if there's good food, that's a bonus?

Caddie: There doesn't have to be gourmet food by any means ... because we're not coming here just to eat. We're coming here to work.

Collins: But it's nice to have healthy food options.

Caddie: Yeah, yeah. And it's been great here this week. Unbelievable. Since that happened, the Honda tournament you can tell really has made the effort for the caddies.

Collins: No more "outside dogs."

Caddie: Nope. Inside. Potty trained and everything (laughing)!

Collins: Everyone focuses on The Bear Trap (Nos. 15-17 at PGA National), but what's something about this course everyone misses?

Caddie: They miss Holes 1 through 14. Every hole out here is hard. This course is brutal; it's a caddie killer. Just because the wind's all over the place, tough (course) conditions, nerves are tested ... 25-mph winds, 3-inch rough and firm greens. It's no fun. It's a test. All you hear about is the Bear Trap, but there's 14 other really good holes out here.

Collins: Which is harder for you: misty/rainy conditions or windy conditions?

Caddie: I would rather caddie in wind than rain. Just me personally.

Collins: Why?

Caddie: Because you just got so much s--- going on when it's raining -- trying to keep stuff dry, trying to keep their stuff dry, trying to get numbers. Now you're trying to factor in conditions. You've got so much stuff going on, all in a 45-second period basically to hit your shot. It's hard to really focus on one thing as opposed to if there's just wind. When you're walking up to the ball, you kind of got an idea of what the wind's going to be and you're already thinking. But with rain, you have to wait for them to hit then come back, wipe the club off, umbrella, keeping all their stuff dry, and then you're trying to keep them dry to the ball. Then you got to do it all over again.

Collins: How many towels in the bag when it's raining?

Caddie: Not enough (bursts out laughing).

Collins: Are you a rain pants caddie? Or jacket and shorts at all costs?

Caddie: Pretty much jacket and shorts. West Coast I'll throw (rain) pants in, but that's pretty much it. Because it's cold on the West Coast. But it's never just (regular) pants. Never. I haven't packed a pair of pants in 20 years.

Collins: As soon as the tour allowed shorts to be worn by caddies ...

Caddie: Never will I caddie in pants again!

Collins: I think caddies are all terrified that if anyone wears pants, the tour will be like, "Hey! That looks better!"

Caddie: No, no, no! I don't even pack pants, so that's not an option!

Collins: Have you ever had the caddie nightmare scenario happen where you didn't have the rain stuff and needed it?

Caddie: Playing Bay Hill four or five years ago. We were playing late Friday afternoon, zero percent chance of rain. We made the turn and the clouds started building up. Started on the back nine, so we were on No. 3 and you could see the clouds start building up. None of us in the whole group had an umbrella, and by the time we got to No. 6 it was coming down sideways. I wish I could tell you the players' names and some of the comments. ... It's comical now, but at the time it was not. I will say one of the guys made a 30-footer on the ninth hole to make the cut. ... It may have saved (his caddie's) job. He had been playing good up until the rain came. The player was so mad.

Collins: The irony was that no one in the group was prepared though.

Caddie: Pretty much no one in the field was prepared, because it was zero percent chance! Let's just say, now, in Florida I carry the umbrella regardless.

Collins: Did you at least have the rain jacket in the bag?

Caddie: For some reason, I don't know why, I had the rain jacket in the bag. No umbrella, but I did have the jacket. The other player had a little jacket also, but no umbrella. So the third player, for some reason, he had pants in (the bag). He was the one that was struggling just a little bit, and he was the one that was "giving it" to all of us. Just to make a point, he puts his hands inside the rain pants and is walking down the fairway (hands and arms in pants holding a Superman pose), and he goes, "F---ing rookies! Bunch of f---ing rookies! How do you not carry a f---ing umbrella in f---ing Florida." And he's just going off as he was walking down the fairway with his hands down the rain pants. (Caddie and I are laughing like hyenas at this point.)

I said to the player I was working for, "He's berating us." Then on the eighth tee, the other player we're playing with -- remember, we have no (dry) towels or umbrellas -- he pulls out driver. So the caddie sticks the grip in between his legs and starts trying to dry it off. The player looks at the caddie and says, "Stop that right now." All three players and caddies laugh about that day now, but at the time it was not funny whatsoever.