PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Padraig Harrington has a dilemma: He dearly wants to play The Open this summer at Royal Birkdale, where he won the Claret Jug in 2008.

But he also has a lingering nerve issue in his neck that might require surgery. The recovery time is three months, and Harrington is weighing getting it done soon so as to not miss The Open.

"They are talking up to 12 weeks without hitting a shot and then a couple of weeks,'' he said. "So if I go and have it done, pretty much immediately, I'd be ready to go back playing just sometime in mid-June. So I'd be in good time for The Open (July 20-23).

"And the only issue I have is if I delay surgery, thinking I'm getting better, an then I end up having to have surgery in May or something like that, it would be a disaster to miss out obviously on Birkdale and miss out on the PGA as well during the summer.''

Harrington, 45, won The Open at Birkdale in 2008 when he outdueled Greg Norman, then 52, over the closing nine holes to win the second of his three major titles. A month later Harrington captured the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills -- which was his last PGA Tour title until winning the Honda Classic two years ago.

A winner of 15 European Tour titles as well as six on the PGA Tour, the Irishman said he has a "trapped nerve'' in his neck that he is trying to calm down with a cortisone injection.

That, he said, leads to numbness in his right hand and a loss of clubhead speed. He said he was 50 yards shorter than Dustin Johnson last week at Riviera.

"It's a bit of a struggle off the tee,'' Harrington said. "And nearly more of a struggle with the irons. I struggle to hit an iron over 200 yards at the moment, and that's a bit of a battle. So hopefully the injections work.''

Harrington said he is looking forward to Birkdale, where he overcame a 2-stroke, final-round deficit and shot a closing-nine 32 to win. He was the first European golfer since James Braid in 1906 to retain the Claret Jug. Harrington won the first of his three majors in 2007 at Carnoustie, where he defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Harrington's hope was to get into the Masters and U.S. Open this year, but the injury has "kind of changed my focus,'' he said.

"I'd better get ready for The Open Championship. And it is all about that now. My focus has moved to being sharp and ready for The Open.

"The annoying thing about the injury, if I do have to take the 12 weeks off, if somebody turned around and said: you have to take 12 weeks off and you're allowed to practice, I'd actually be delighted. But having to take 12 weeks off and do nothing is going to be difficult.''