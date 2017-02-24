In honor of Black History Month, SportsCenter recounts some of Tiger Woods' most notable accomplishments during his career. (0:45)

Rory McIlroy says he would be focusing on his children rather than golf if he was Tiger Woods, and has great sympathy with the 14-time major champion who continues to struggle with a back injury.

The Northern Irishman -- who is on his way back from the fractured rib which has sidelined him since early January -- claimed it was sad that one of golf's greats could no longer perform at the peak of his powers.

"I never thought I would say this, but I felt sorry for him," McIlroy told The Guardian.

"I just felt bad for the guy that his body won't allow him to do what he wants to do. I can't imagine anything so debilitating where you can't even stand up to do a press conference.

"Tiger was a child star, he was used to being out there winning golf tournaments since he was 10. I know that's not what he values his life around, but it must be hard to still want to do that but have it taken away because you can't physically get to where you want to be.

"Obviously there is a physical battle there, but there has to be a mental struggle as well."

The world No. 3 thinks Woods must start considering his priorities -- and whether persistent work on a comeback should be his primary focus.

"I'm glad that he has other things in his life," McIlroy said. "He has his kids and is so committed to them. If he didn't have that it would be so hard.

"He is still young, he has another half of his life to live. Golf is minuscule compared to watching your kids grow up. That's where my priority would be now.

"Playing tournament golf would be a bonus and awesome, but life is more important than golf, which is what people have to remember when talking about Tiger.

"Everyone sees him as a golfer, not a person. Tiger doesn't owe anyone in the game. He has nothing to prove to anyone. I just hope he gets healthy and happy."

McIlroy has been interested in Woods' fortunes as a player, and told the British newspaper that he has also developed a fascination with another American: Donald Trump.

He recently played a round of golf with the U.S. President in Florida. "I was intrigued how a successful businessman could transition into running for the highest office in the land," McIlroy said.

"It is a totally different process from the UK. Because I'm not an American I don't feel a real part of it; I'm just interested by the phenomenon of it all. I don't really care about the policies. The whole circus, this big show is intriguing to watch."

