Rickie Fowler just one reason to be excited about current landscape

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- We get it. Those of us entrenched in the weekly plot lines of professional golf understand that there is a large percentage of you who take a peek at the game during the West Coast and Florida swings, then retreat underground like Punxsutawney Phil until the azaleas bloom in Augusta.

You're the ultimate in Casual Fan. You watch only when the Masters is taking place or maybe when Tiger Woods is contending. Neither of those things has happened yet this year, so you haven't paid much attention. You haven't noticed what's taking place.

Well, you're missing a helluva show.

On Sunday, Rickie Fowler -- you know, that kid in the flat-bill cap and orange get-up who routinely gets roasted for not winning enough -- parlayed a 4-stroke 54-hole lead at the Honda Classic into a victory of the same margin. It moved one of the game's most popular players back into the world's top-10, so you can stop with the faulty narrative that he's an underachiever.

Oh, and that "kid"? He's 28 now, which is actually kind of old compared to many of this year's other winners.

Rickie Fowler became the sixth under-30 golfer to win on the PGA Tour this season. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It has been that kind of year so far. Young, talented stars -- and emerging stars -- have taken over the PGA Tour, winning at a torrid pace.

Justin Thomas, 23, kicked it off with pair of titles in Hawaii. He was followed, in order, by Hudson Swafford, 29, Jon Rahm, 22, Hideki Matsuyama, 24, and Jordan Spieth, 23.

That trend was broken only by Old Man Dustin Johnson, who won last week's Genesis Open and claimed the No. 1 world ranking at the decrepit age of 32. Compared to the other champions, it's a wonder the guy isn't collecting AARP checks already.

These types of changing-of-the-guard scenarios are always gradual. So is this one: Spieth and Johnson have each already won majors, as have fellow 20-somethings Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. All four have also ascended to No. 1, as if to only further that narrative.

What has happened so far this year, though, is making the gradual seem expeditious. It's almost as if those venerable golf gods have snapped their fingers and decided that the next generation is the current generation, that anyone over the age of, oh, let's say 32, is an elder among those in their prime.

"We've talked about it for a few years now," Fowler said after his victory. "The game is in a great spot, a lot of great young players, a lot of young players winning. It's fun seeing it. It's motivating seeing my friends go win. To have them texting me last night and wishing me the best, telling me to get it done, it's a fun group to be a part of because we're all pushing each other to be the best players that we can be. We love seeing each other play well, and we love beating each other when everyone is at their best."

Maybe not everyone has been at their best to this point, but it certainly feels like that development could reach a crescendo by the second weekend in April. That's right: By the time you, Casual Fan, are interested in paying attention, there's a chance that the game's most exciting players -- all of those young, emerging stars -- will have already traded trophy selfies with each other, ready to duel for the green jacket.

Editor's Picks Fowler pulls away to win Honda Classic by 4 shots Rickie Fowler didn't care about pretty. He cared about winning.

It isn't just the winners, though. Check any list of recent contenders, and you'll find a few peach-fuzzed flat-bellies.

The game isn't trending younger. It already is younger, starting at the top of those leaderboards and continuing on down. For a game too often decried by the masses as an "old-man sport" -- or even worse, not a sport at all -- this generation is proving that not all champions have to look like pleated, khaki-wearing Shooter McGavin look-alikes. In fact, none of 'em do.

Instead, golf has rapidly become a millennial-laden repository for athletic talents -- not much different than most other sports.

"It's motivating when I see them play well. It makes me want to go out and do that," Fowler said. "It's going to be a fun year. There are a lot of guys playing well. I'm looking forward to it."

If you're a Casual Fan, you're likely looking forward to the year's first major in Augusta, oblivious to the current trend. Here's a tip, though: It's time to start paying attention much earlier.