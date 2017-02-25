CHONBURI, Thailand -- Amy Yang of South Korea had 10 birdies and an eagle in 31 holes on Saturday after the third round of LPGA Thailand was suspended due to bad light.

With five holes left to play, Yang was at 17-under and had a four-shot advantage over 2011 US Women's Open champion Ryu So Yeon, whose completed third-round 68 gave her the clubhouse lead at 203.

The tournament was already behind schedule after rain and unplayable course conditions saw the unfinished second round postponed to Saturday at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

Yang, the 2015 champion, was among five players to start their second round in the morning, including second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn.

Yang went into the third round with a one-shot lead over Jutanugarn (68) and China's Shanshan Feng (67).

Less than an hour after finishing her second round, Yang went back out and had two birdies -- and an eagle on the seventh -- to get to 15 under after eight holes. After play was stopped again due to lightning for more than an hour, Yang sank more birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 before bad light suspended the round until Sunday.

Jutanugarn and Feng are also 10 under and still have yet to finish their third rounds.