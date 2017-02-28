Daily fantasy golf: WGC-Mexico Championship

After Rickie Fowler became the next big name to take down a tournament in an exciting 2017 PGA Tour season, the field moves on to Mexico for the latest World Golf Championships event.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Jason Sobel, Bob Harig and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Adam Scott ($9,200)

New year, new country, same result. The "defending champion" at the WGC-Mexico Championship is a guy who's never won in Mexico, since he obviously won at Doral last year. No bother for Scott, who has results of 11th and 14th in his first two starts this year and has finished in the top-20 in 13 of his past 14 worldwide starts, dating back to last year. On an unfamiliar course where nobody has a track record, sticking with a known commodity might not be a bad proposition.

Bob Harig: Dustin Johnson ($12,500)

He will be playing his first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player in the world and nobody has been more consistent during the past year. Because it is a new venue, there is no track record for the players in the field, but it can't hurt the long-hitting Johnson to be playing at altitude in Mexico City. And three of his victories have come in World Golf Championship events.

Michael Collins: Jhonattan Vegas ($6,600)

Good karma has a way of holding on for a while after it grabs you. Vegas has been trending upwardly nicely in his past four starts on the PGA Tour and last week good karma bit him, hard. On Sunday at the Honda Classic, his 64 included a hole-in-one, resulting in a T-4 finish. He then bought beers for the media, after which he was informed his ace earned him a car after all. (It wasn't supposed to). This week at the WGC-Mexico Championship is when the crescendo occurs, netting the Venezuelan his third PGA Tour title.

Taras Pitra: Paul Casey ($7,800)

Casey has finished the last four events with similar DraftKings output, even though his finishes have all been different (T-11, 63.5 points; T-39, 69.5; T-28, 69; T-58, 71.5). He was one of the best players in the field from tee to green last week, which is a good sign coming into this week. If he can better himself off the tee, he won't need to put so much pressure on his scrambling ability and should get some better looks at birdie on the greens and makes for a fine play in all formats.

Jeff Bergerson: J.B. Holmes ($6,800)

Plain and simple, Holmes is too cheap this week at $6,800. J.B has yet to finish worse than 35th in any of the full-field events he has played so far this year. This week is a no-cut event at a course that will play easy for the best players in the world. It is important to target birdie and eagle makers and Holmes is one of the very best. He can be volatile, but he will produce DraftKings points, which is our goal.

Zach Turcotte: Louis Oosthuizen ($7,200)

Oosthuizen has one of the best prices relative to his Vegas odds in the field this week. The riskiest part of playing him is usually in waiting to see him complete all four rounds without withdrawing. Louis seems to have moved past his injury issues lately, or at least learned to treat his ailments better. The results have been promising as the talented ball striker has posted many strong finishes around the world. He does not make mistakes off the tee, which allows his game to translate well to playing on a course like this that is new to all golfers in the field this week.

Jason Rouslin: Alexander Noren ($7,200)

Noren is the 11th ranked golfer in the world, and he's $7,200. This is by far and away the biggest difference between the odds and DraftKings pricing and the Official World Golf Rankings. His last two starts were 21st and 13th, so the recent form is there, and he's done well in the past on courses that compare to Club De Golf Chapultepec. I love this value, and think he can easily find himself in the top 10 this weekend.