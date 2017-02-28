Rory McIlroy gives insight to his conversation with Tiger Woods and says he is in a good place mentally, but injuries will take time to heal. (1:31)

MEXICO CITY -- Rory McIlroy had lunch with Tiger Woods near their South Florida homes last week, but he did not reveal whether the 14-time major champion is close to a return to competition.

Woods is apparently no longer in a "resting position,'' as was advised, when he was unable to play in two recent golf tournaments because of back spasms, but it's not clear whether he is practicing now.

"He was in good spirits,'' McIlroy said Tuesday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where McIlroy returns to competitive golf this week after his own injury issues that have kept him out for the past two months.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, shown in October 2013, had lunch recently. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Despite playing with what later was diagnosed as a fractured rib, McIlroy lost in a playoff at the South African Open in January. He ended up missing four tournaments because of the injury.

Woods, of course, has been plagued recently by back spasms, causing him to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after an opening-round 77 four weeks ago. The golfer then withdrew from the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic and was unable to attend a news conference at the Genesis two weeks ago because doctors advised against it, his agent, Mark Steinberg said.

But Woods was back in South Florida last week while there has been no official word on his progress.

"I think the good thing is mentally he's in a good place,'' McIlroy said. "He's got other things in his life that he's interested in and it's not as if it's just golf. He's got other things and that's great.

"He struggled with his body over the past couple years and it's unfortunate because it just won't allow him to do what he wants to do. It's tough, but I know that he's working hard to try and get back. Again, with your body and with injuries, it just takes time.''

Asked whether he felt Woods might be back for the Masters, McIlroy hesitated. "Possibly. These next few weeks will probably tell.''

McIlroy didn't offer up any other details, other than to say he hopes to see Woods back.

"However long it is that it takes him to be healthy enough to get out here and play, even if he plays eight to 10 times a year, that's a bonus for all of us,'' he said. "It's a bonus for him, it's a bonus for us, it's a bonus for golf in general just to have him involved, show up, play the majors, play some of the other events that he likes and that he feels that he can compete at and I think golf is obviously better with him involved.''