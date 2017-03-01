MEXICO CITY -- Golf's governing bodies have proposed significant changes that would see the sport's rulebook reduced to 24 main rules and definitions from 34, with a six-month comment period to follow and a proposed implementation date of Jan. 1, 2019.
Both the United States Golf Association, which governs the U.S. and Mexico, and the R&A, which governs the rest of the world, made the announcement Wednesday following a comprehensive review process that began in 2012.
Among the big changes proposed is that a player would not incur a penalty for a ball (or ball marker) that is accidentally moved on the putting green or in search of a ball. Both currently require a 1-stroke penalty.
"Our aim is to make the rules easier to follow and to apply for all golfers," said David Rickman, R&A's executive director of governance. "We have looked at every rule to try to find ways of making them more intuitive and straightforward, and we believe we have identified a number of significant improvements.
"It is important that the rules continue to evolve and remain in tune with the way the modern game is played, but we have been careful not to change the game's longstanding principles and character."
According to both organizations, the rules have been written "in a user-friendly style with shorter sentences, commonly used phrases, bulleted lists and explanatory headings."
Once adopted, the rules will be supported by technology that allows the usage of photographs, images and graphics.
"I think it's great," said Rory McIlroy, one of several players who met with the USGA and was briefed on the proposed alterations. "I think golf can be too complicated. To modernize the rules and make them simpler is a good thing."
Other players, including Jim Furyk and Billy Hurley III, discussed the rule changes in a video on the USGA website.
Speeding up the game was at the core of many of the changes. To that end, the governing bodies are proposing that players take no more than 40 seconds to play their shot when it is their turn. And they are stressing that the order of play -- which has never resulted in a penalty -- is not an issue, with "ready golf" encouraged.
One proposed change would have a big impact on the LPGA Tour by no longer allowing caddies to stand behind a player while lining up a shot, a common occurrence on that circuit. Currently, a caddie can stand behind the player until he or she is over the ball. That would result in a penalty under the new rules.
All golfers are encouraged to review the rules through the USGA or the R&A. Both organizations will accept feedback through Aug. 31, with the hope of tweaking any changes by early in 2018.
"We are excited and encouraged by the potential this work brings, both through the proposed new language and the opportunities to use technology to deliver them," said Thomas Pagel, senior director of Rules & Amateur Status for the USGA. "We look forward to an ongoing conversation with golfers through the feedback period during the months ahead."