MEXICO CITY -- Golf's governing bodies have proposed significant changes that would see the sport's rulebook reduced to 24 main rules and definitions from 34, with a six-month comment period to follow and a proposed implementation date of Jan. 1, 2019.

Both the United States Golf Association, which governs the U.S. and Mexico, and the R&A, which governs the rest of the world, made the announcement Wednesday following a comprehensive review process that began in 2012.

Streamlining Golf Among the proposed changes to golf's rulebook that could go into effect Jan. 1, 2019: • Elimination or reduction "moved ball" penalties: No penalty for accidentally moving a ball on the putting green or in searching for a ball, and a player is not responsible for causing a ball to move unless it is "virtually certain" that he or she did so. • Relaxed putting green rules: No penalty if a ball played from the putting green hits an unattended flagstick in the hole; players may putt without having the flagstick attended or removed. Players may repair spike marks, animal damage and other damage on the putting green, and there is no penalty for merely touching the line of putt. • Relaxed rules for "penalty areas" (currently called water hazards): Red- and yellow-marked penalty areas may now cover areas of desert, jungle, lava rock, etc., in addition to areas of water; expanded use of red penalty areas where lateral relief is allowed; and no penalty for touching the ground, water or loose impediments in a penalty area. • Relaxed bunker rules: No penalty for touching loose impediments in a bunker or for generally touching the sand with a hand or club. A limited set of restrictions -- such as no grounding the club right next to the ball -- is kept to preserve the challenge of playing from the sand, but an extra-relief option is added for an unplayable ball in a bunker, allowing the ball to be played from outside the bunker with a two-stroke penalty. • Trusting player integrity: A player's "reasonable judgment" when estimating or measuring a spot, point, line, area or distance will be upheld, even if video evidence later shows it to be wrong; elimination of announcement procedures when lifting a ball to identify it or to see if it is damaged. • Pace-of-play support: New simplified procedure for how to drop a ball in a relief area, reduced time for searching for a lost ball (from five minutes to three) and other changes intended to help with pace of play.

Among the big changes proposed is that a player would not incur a penalty for a ball (or ball marker) that is accidentally moved on the putting green or in search of a ball. Both currently require a 1-stroke penalty.

"Our aim is to make the rules easier to follow and to apply for all golfers," said David Rickman, R&A's executive director of governance. "We have looked at every rule to try to find ways of making them more intuitive and straightforward, and we believe we have identified a number of significant improvements.

"It is important that the rules continue to evolve and remain in tune with the way the modern game is played, but we have been careful not to change the game's longstanding principles and character."

According to both organizations, the rules have been written "in a user-friendly style with shorter sentences, commonly used phrases, bulleted lists and explanatory headings."

Once adopted, the rules will be supported by technology that allows the usage of photographs, images and graphics.

"I think it's great," said Rory McIlroy, one of several players who met with the USGA and was briefed on the proposed alterations. "I think golf can be too complicated. To modernize the rules and make them simpler is a good thing."

Other players, including Jim Furyk and Billy Hurley III, discussed the rule changes in a video on the USGA website.

Speeding up the game was at the core of many of the changes. To that end, the governing bodies are proposing that players take no more than 40 seconds to play their shot when it is their turn. And they are stressing that the order of play -- which has never resulted in a penalty -- is not an issue, with "ready golf" encouraged.

One proposed change would have a big impact on the LPGA Tour by no longer allowing caddies to stand behind a player while lining up a shot, a common occurrence on that circuit. Currently, a caddie can stand behind the player until he or she is over the ball. That would result in a penalty under the new rules.

All golfers are encouraged to review the rules through the USGA or the R&A. Both organizations will accept feedback through Aug. 31, with the hope of tweaking any changes by early in 2018.

"We are excited and encouraged by the potential this work brings, both through the proposed new language and the opportunities to use technology to deliver them," said Thomas Pagel, senior director of Rules & Amateur Status for the USGA. "We look forward to an ongoing conversation with golfers through the feedback period during the months ahead."