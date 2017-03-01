1. A sensible revamping of the rules

Anyone who has ever tried to tackle the Rules of Golf can be understandably frustrated and intimidated by the process. The rules are complex even for the most astute in the game -- including those who play it for a living -- so how is the average guy supposed to feel if he simply wants to know what to do?

That is why Wednesday's joint announcement by the United States Golf Association and the R&A is so welcome. After a review period and time for tweaking, a new, simplified rules book is slated to go into play starting Jan. 1, 2019, with many of the head-scratching rules changed.

The biggest change deals with a ball at rest that moves. Dustin Johnson and the rest of the world watching the U.S. Open last year would dearly love for that to have been in place at Oakmont. Basically, had the same thing occurred under the proposed changes, Johnson would have been instructed to put the ball back with no penalty.

It is a commonsense change that has been so dearly lacking in many rules that complicate a sport that already has numerous challenges. The rule book is going to be pared down from 34 rules to 24, and the language will be simpler and clearer. And many will help speed up the game, including being able to leave the flagstick in the hole when putting.

Of all the proposed changes announced, it is hard to find any that are not better and will make the rules simpler.

2. What about other changes?

The USGA/R&A did not alter a common complaint, that divots should be considered ground under repair, allowing for a free drop. The general retort was, how do you determine what is and isn't a divot? It is true that is not an easy fix. And one of golf's most basic rules is to play the ball as it lies.

Among others they should look at: the stroke and distance penalty for hitting a ball out of bounds. This is a huge time-waster, especially when a player might not know he went O.B. If he discovers that, then it's a long trek back to the tee to reload. Why not play it as a lateral hazard? Mike Davis, executive director of the USGA, said this is still being studied.

Then there is the longtime scorecard-signing issue, which is out of date. Especially at the professional level, everyone knows what a player scored on each hole. There are walking scorers to verify. If there is a math error or a wrong number placed in a box by accident, that should not produce the kind of fallout it often does. Every year someone signs an incorrect scorecard and is either disqualified (if the score is lower) or gets stuck with the higher score when it could so easily be fixed.

3. Positive feedback

It's early, but a good bit of the reaction to the rules proposals has been favorable. Here is one example:

Im so happy the @RandA and the @USGA are addressing the complex very confusing rule book. Common sense will help all enjoy the game of golf. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2017

4. Too much of a good thing

Golf tournaments long ago became much more than just a place to watch golf. They are sporting events, to be sure, but also venues at which people go to be seen, parties with a golf tournament in the background.

In an effort to reach the masses and bring people out who might not otherwise follow golf, many tournaments set up hospitality venues with all manner of food and beverage options, prime seats to watch the golf, a place to retreat to air-conditioning to watch the tournament or other sports on television.

It makes sense, and in most cases it is a festive atmosphere enjoyed by spectators and players who appreciate the big crowds and support.

But how much is too much?

The scene at PGA National's par-3 17th hole last week during the Honda Classic would seem to have crossed the threshold. It has been pushing those boundaries for a few years, with the bleachers surrounding the hole and the grandstands that are too close to the players on the tee. It produces a boisterous bunch that too many times gets out of hand.

Fun is one thing. Shouting obscenities or heckling players is quite another, especially in golf. It works at the Waste Management Phoenix Open's 16th because the hole is relatively benign. It is a 9-iron or wedge shot to a large green, and while the fans get loud and cheer, the players are accustomed to it to the point where they embrace it. Also, fans are not right on top of players when teeing off.

Honda's No. 17, however, is 190 yards over water. The wind often blows. It is a challenging hole without the added distractions. And when it turns vulgar, then something should be done.

5. How bad was it?

Sergio Garcia heard things such as, "I hope your marriage fails," and that was among the more tame shout-outs from the "fans." And that was on Thursday, before the weekend, when things were bound to get worse as more alcohol was consumed. Garcia has often been the subject of taunts for myriad reasons during his career. He's been easy to pick on for various bouts of immaturity. But that doesn't excuse the behavior. Nobody deserves that.

It was so bad that Billy Horschel took to Twitter to denounce what was happening. And tournament officials might want to take a long, hard look at the situation as it might influence player participation.

I'm all 4 fans having a great time/memorable experience but I'm not pleased w/the scene around the 17th hole last few yrs @TheHondaClassic — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) February 24, 2017

6. Here's Johnny

Rickie Fowler didn't exactly cruise to victory on Sunday at the Honda Classic, but that is the nature of PGA National. It can cause some problems, and Fowler overcame them to win easily. But his four-shot advantage at the start of the day had shrunk to one on the front nine before it stretched back out to five shots through 16 holes.

And that got NBC commentator Johnny Miller wondering about Fowler.

"Obviously a win is a win, but you've got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion," Miller said during the telecast. "He hasn't learned how to do that yet."

To which Fowler replied: "Well, I started with a four-shot lead and I still won by four. I didn't play great. It wasn't pretty. But we got the job done. A win's a win."

7. Sunday snoozers

Rickie Fowler's four-shot victory at the Honda Classic extended a recent mini-trend of big-name players winning by wide margins. Jordan Spieth's victory at Pebble Beach, followed by Dustin Johnson at Riviera and then Fowler at PGA National were all accomplished by four strokes or more, a rare occurrence on the PGA Tour. It is the first time since July of 2005 that there have been three straight winners by four shots or more. Contrast that to last year, when starting with the Sony Open there were 12 straight tournaments decided by a single stroke or a playoff.

8. Reminder

The WGC-Mexico Championship is the first tournament in which U.S. players can earn qualifying points for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Captain Jim Furyk is among the Americans in the field who can take advantage. This year, the majors and the WGCs count toward qualification.

