One of the longest sponsor relationships in golf came to an end Wednesday, as Phil Mickelson replaced Barclays with another company in the financial sector, Intrepid Financial Partners.

Mickelson, who had a relationship with the bank for 15 years, wore the Barclays logo on the right side of his polo shirt and was paraded around by the company every August for the PGA Tour event it sponsored from 2005 to 2016.

In an interesting twist, Intrepid's founder and CEO, Hugh "Skip" McGee, was with Barclays from 2008 to 2014 before leaving as its top U.S. executive to start Intrepid, an energy-focused merchant bank based in New York and Houston.

"I can't think of a better ambassador for the Intrepid brand than Phil," McGee said, in a statement.

Phil Mickelson, who still has a deal with financial services company KPMG, has replaced longtime sponsor Barclays with Intrepid Financial Partners. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Unlike the Barclays deal, Intrepid's logo will not appear on Mickelson's clothes. This season, Mickelson added his own logo on his shirt, a silhouette of him jumping up after winning the 2004 Masters.

A source familiar with Barclays' thinking said the decision had nothing to do with the investigation into Mickelson by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year, SEC officials said that Mickelson made $931,000 off an insider trade.

The five-time major winner, who was charged as a relief defendant in May, agreed to pay back his "ill-gotten gains," plus interest. Barclays spokesman Marc Hazelton said the company would have no comment.

Financial services company KPMG, which also signed Mickelson in 2002, still has its deal with the 46-year-old golfer.

Mickelson has finished second in a major championship in each of the past three years, but he hasn't won a tournament since winning The Open Championship in 2013.