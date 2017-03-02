Rory McIlroy gives insight to his conversation with Tiger Woods and says he is in a good place mentally, but injuries will take time to heal. (1:31)

McIlory says Tiger is working hard to get back on course (1:31)

Rory McIlroy found the thin air of Mexico City to his liking as he enjoyed a solid start on his return to competitive action in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

McIlroy has played just once in 2017 due to a rib injury which saw him push through the pain barrier before losing to Graeme Storm in a play-off for the South African Open in January.

The 27-year-old still arrived at Chapultepec Golf Club knowing that he could reclaim top spot in the world rankings for the first time since August 2015 by winning his third World Golf Championship title, as long as current number one Dustin Johnson finished joint fourth or worse.

Editor's Picks Rory sees Tiger, doesn't offer return date Rory McIlroy had lunch with Tiger Woods, but he isn't saying whether he found out the 14-time major champion's plans to return to competitive golf.

McIlroy 'taken aback' at reaction to round with Trump Rory McIlroy, no stranger to political controversy in his homeland of Northern Ireland, reiterated that his recent round with President Donald Trump had nothing to do with politics. 1 Related

And McIlroy was in the ideal place to keep an eye on Johnson's progress over the first two days after being paired with the US Open champion and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Starting on the back nine of a course which reaches a maximum of 7,800 feet above sea level, McIlroy holed from 15 feet for birdie on the par-five 11th and added seven pars in succession to reach the turn in 35.

The four-time major winner then drove into a greenside bunker on the short par-four first hole and got up and down for birdie to reach two under par, while Johnson ran up a double bogey after hitting his tee shot out of bounds.

That dropped Johnson back to level par and five behind early pacesetter Jimmy Walker, the US PGA champion enjoying a one-shot lead over Jhonattan Vegas, with the English quartet of Ross Fisher, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood and Chris Wood all a shot further back.

Spain's Sergio Garcia and compatriot Jon Rahm were also three under, Rahm having joined the European Tour as an affiliate member this week in order to become eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Forty-nine of the world's top 50 are in the 77-man field, with world number two Jason Day absent due to illness.