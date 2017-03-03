MEXICO CITY -- The Masters is just five weeks away, and Rory McIlroy says he is not thinking about it. There are many reasons why that may defy belief, but McIlroy offers up one compelling argument in his favor.

Just getting healthy and back to competition has been far more on his mind.

McIlroy made his return to competitive golf Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, his first tournament since losing a playoff in January at the BMW South Africa Open.

And while his injured rib was feeling better, his stomach was not.

McIlroy was suffering from an illness that he said had him up for most of the night and "praying to the porcelain bowl." But he managed a 3-under 68 that included an eagle, two birdies and a bogey and is just a shot back of tournament leaders Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Jimmy Walker, Ross Fisher and Ryan Moore. Westwood bogeyed his last two holes to create the six-way tie.

"I was really going out there to try and play my way back into competitive and tournament mode," McIlroy said. "I didn't put myself in a lot of trouble. It's a golf course you have to play quite conservatively; you can't really take on much off the tee. So it was good."

Not bad for a guy who has spent most of the past two months on the sideline waiting for a hairline fracture in a rib to heal followed by the slow, careful process of rehabbing his way back to playing golf.

McIlroy was diagnosed with the injury a day after his playoff loss in South Africa and said the problem stemmed from too much golf club testing in the offseason. McIlroy took the cautious route back to competition and missed four tournaments he planned to play, leaving little time to prepare for the year's first major championship next month.

Rory McIlroy is one shot off the lead after the first round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. His 3-under 68 included two birdies, one eagle and one bogey. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

"The routine was [to] get up early in the morning, do my rehab stuff, try to get out and see what I could do on the golf course, get back, have some treatment, do a few more exercises," McIlroy said. "It was just basically that on repeat for the last three or four weeks, so that's all I've really been concentrating on. I would say my focus was on just trying to get ready for this event and play here."

Aside from his much-discussed round with President Donald Trump on Feb. 19, McIlroy did not play a full 18 holes until a week ago at the Bear's Club near his South Florida home. He played three straight days, took Sunday off, then played again Monday in an event at Seminole Golf Club before heading to Mexico City.

McIlroy had played just two tournaments in four months, and his injury interrupted a solid run of golf that saw him win twice and post three other top-nine finishes in six worldwide events going back to last year.

Not only did McIlroy win the Deutsche Bank Championship and the Tour Championship (thus also winning the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup), he had solid tournament at the WGC-HSBC Champions (T4) and at the European Tour's season-ending event in Dubai (T9). After a winter break, he lost to Graeme Storm in a playoff in South Africa.

"It's been frustrating because I felt I started the year so well in South Africa, and then I felt it [the injury] on the Friday afternoon there," he said. "I didn't want to let some people down down there in South Africa, so I played through it when maybe in other circumstances I would have pulled out. But I played through it and obviously didn't realize the extent of the injury until I got scanned on that Monday [Jan. 16] and there was a hairline fracture in my ribs.

Dustin Johnson, right, wasn't surprised to see McIlroy play well in his first competitive round since January. "It didn't seem like he missed a beat," Johnson said. Justin Heiman/Getty Images

"So frustrating, to say the least, especially at the start of the season when I felt like I was playing well. But rehab is what it is, and you just try to get healthy and get back there, and it only makes me more excited to be here this week and try to play well."

Despite all the time away, McIlroy, who is ranked third in the world, could go to No. 1 with a victory if top-ranked Dustin Johnson finishes no better than tied for fourth.

Johnson, who played with McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama on Thursday, opened with 1-under 70 and wasn't surprised to see the Northern Irishman play well. They had played together Saturday in Florida.

"It didn't seem like he missed a beat," Johnson said. "He was hitting it fine, hitting it really good."

Getting back to No. 1 would be a nice bonus -- McIlroy has been there for 95 weeks in his career -- but it's clearly not the goal at this point. McIlroy, who has won four major championships, the last coming at the 2014 PGA Championship, has long had his sights set on winning the Masters. He would become just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam if he could win a green jacket.

But despite his length and a game seemingly suited for Augusta National, he has had his issues there. McIlroy has top-10s in each of the past three years but wasn't a factor come the back nine on Sunday.

The only time he was came in 2011, when McIlroy was the 54-hole leader but fell apart over the closing nine holes, shooting 43 for a score of 80 that dropped him to a tie for 15th.

To McIlroy's credit, he bounced back and won his first major at that year's U.S. Open. And he has been steady in recent years at Augusta.

Perhaps not putting too much emphasis on the Masters this year -- out of necessity -- will prove to be a good thing.

The plan is to take next week off and then play the Arnold Palmer Invitational followed by the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship.

By then, the Masters will be on his mind.

"I think it's nice to get to play four rounds, see where my game is, take the week off next week, reassess -- how's my body feel, how's my game feel -- and then from there I can start to think about the Masters and think about what I really need to do to get ready for Augusta," he said.