Tiger Woods' agent offered no update on the status of the golfer Friday as the deadline passed for committing to next week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Although Woods was never certain to play the tournament, it was viewed as one of the places he might consider prior to withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last month with back spasms.

His next possible tournament would be the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a commitment deadline of March 10. Woods has won the tournament eight times but has not played it since winning at the Bay Hill Club in 2013.

Agent Mark Steinberg offered nothing new when contacted Friday, his last comments about the golfer coming on Feb. 15 when Woods skipped a scheduled news conference at the Genesis Open for "precautionary'' reasons.

"He is just having a hard time getting these spasms to calm down,'' Steinberg said at the time.

Woods was scheduled to play the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic, but withdrew from both due to the lingering back issues that have plagued him for the past three years. Woods has made no comments since he tweeted about his withdrawal from the Genesis and Honda on Feb. 10.

The last time he spoke in public was Feb. 2 after shooting a first-round 77 in Dubai. He complained more about his game than he did his health that day, but Steinberg said he began experiencing back spasms that night and he withdrew from the tournament the next morning.

A promising return to competitive golf in the Bahamas in December after 16 months away to deal with back issues has again turned ominous with another extended break and little information forthcoming.

Woods had planned an ambitious start to 2017 by scheduling tournaments in four of five weeks. But he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and withdrew after just one round in Dubai.

Although he has been back at his home in Florida and Rory McIlroy reported having lunch with him last week, there has been no information about Woods' ability to work out or practice.

"He's in a good place and working hard to get back out here,'' McIlroy said.

Because Woods is ineligible for the WGC-Dell Match Play in three weeks, the only opportunities for him to play prior to the Masters would be the Palmer tournament and the Shell Houston Open, which is the week before the year's first major. Woods has never played the Houston event, nor has he played the week prior to the Masters as a pro.