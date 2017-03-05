MEXICO CITY -- The way Phil Mickelson hit the ball Saturday at Club de Golf Chapultepec had even Rory McIlroy wondering how he survived it.

"If I was hitting it off the tee like he did today, there's no way I would shoot 68,'' McIlroy said following the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. "I mean, I'd shoot 78. That's the great thing about Phil. He doesn't get disheartened about something like that.

"I would be a mess if I was hitting it the way he was today. I guess that's the difference between us. I like to see it going down the fairway and playing nice that way, where he goes like this [motioning off line] and shoots two better than me. So there you go.''

It was one of those epic Mickelson rounds that has helped shape his reputation, a 3-under-par 68 that was remarkable considering all the places the five-time major winner found himself.

Phil Mickelson and his caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay worked together Saturday in Round 3 of the WGC-Mexico Championship. That wasn't the case Friday when Mackay had to step away because he felt ill after just a few holes.

Mickelson hit just four fairways and only eight greens, but was still only 2 shots back of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas and in a tie for third place. On the first hole, he drove it 40 yards past the green on the drivable par-4. After contending with trees, he flopped a shot near the green, then chipped it in for a birdie. He also chipped in for a birdie at the fourth, and when he birdied the ninth, he was in the thick of the tournament.

But Lefty hit just two fairways on the back nine and had three wayward tee shots in succession starting at the 10th hole that led to rulings. On the 10th, it was determined that a fan picked up his ball; at the 11th and 12th, he got relief from sprinkler heads. He made two pars and a bogey.

He rebounded, though, and birdied three holes in a row to pull within 1 stroke of Thomas before bogeying the last.

"It was a disappointing round for me because I haven't played the way I would like the last three years, and I put a lot of work into it the last year and a half and had some good performances last year,'' Mickelson said. "I was playing well, I was driving the ball well, and I had an opportunity today to show, by being in the last group, all that hard work I've put into it and how my game has really come around, and then I had a complete meltdown and lost all focus of my game for a nine-hole stretch there.

"Certainly there were positives. I know it's not far away. Andrew [his coach, Andrew Getson] is here. I'll get it worked out. I fought hard, showed a lot of heart trying to just stay in it, and it could be a lot worse. But to play like I did today was very disappointing.''

Mickelson, who has 42 PGA Tour victories, will be trying for his first win since the 2013 Open at Muirfield.