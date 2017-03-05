PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand -- Australian Jarryd Felton won the New Zealand PGA Championship on Sunday with a birdie on the first hole of a three-way playoff.

Felton shot a 4-under 67 in his final round on the Manawatu Golf Club's Hokowhitu course to finish tied at 14 under with compatriot Josh Younger and New Zealand's Ben Campbell.

The trio returned to the 18th hole for the sudden-death playoff, and Felton sealed his second title on the Australasian PGA Tour when he scrambled for birdie after driving wide off the tee.

American Heath Slocum shot a final-round 76 to finish in a tie for 55th place at 7 over.

The New Zealand Open Championship begins Thursday.