        <
        >

          McIlroy, Fowler take playful jabs at Thomas' club toss

          Justin Thomas started the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship with the lead, but fell into a tie for fifth when the tournament ended. Justin Heiman/Getty Images
          8:42 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          MEXICO CITY -- Justin Thomas had a tough final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship that resulted in him getting frustrated on the course.

          One of those instances came on the 7th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec where Thomas' ball landed in the water before the club that flew out of his hand hit the ground.

          Thomas took to Twitter to apologize. And Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler could not help but pile on.