MEXICO CITY -- Justin Thomas had a tough final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship that resulted in him getting frustrated on the course.

One of those instances came on the 7th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec where Thomas' ball landed in the water before the club that flew out of his hand hit the ground.

Thomas took to Twitter to apologize. And Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler could not help but pile on.

Yes I'm an emotional player. It's in my character and always has been, I'll always have fire in me. Sorry to those offended by my actions — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 5, 2017