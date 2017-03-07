After Dustin Johnson defended his No. 1 ranking at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour moves on to Florida for the Valspar Championship.

It's fantasy baseball season! Renew an existing league, or sign up to play in a new one. Either way, it's free.

Sign up now!

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Jason Sobel, Jonathan Coachman and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Gary Woodland ($8,900)

The key to picking winners this year? In most cases, just choose the best player available. Woodland might not be the highest-ranked golfer in this week's field, but the 2011 champion of this event has been knocking on the door for a third career title. With his ball-striking abilities, it's only a matter of time until it happens.

Jonathan Coachman: J.J. Spaun ($7,200)

I am going out on a limb with a new player on tour this week. Spaun has been playing very well. A ninth-place finish at the Farmer Insurance Open, then fourth at Phoenix, followed by 21st at the Honda Classic. Spaun is trending up and at some point he is going to take that brass ring. He did not play in Mexico last week, either. I believe many of the players who did will probably miss the cut due to the heavy workload.

Michael Collins: Kevin Na ($8,700)

We used to do a thing called "Horse for the Course" and this course falls right into the wheel house for Na, just like Riviera did a few weeks ago where he finished T-4. The Copperhead course at Innisbrook is considered short by PGA Tour standards, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Expect Na to be in contention on Sunday just like he was in 2014 when he finished solo second.

Taras Pitra: Graham DeLaet ($8,400)

It's tough to ignore what he's been doing this year (10th, 17th, 9th, 54th). Being ranked near the top of the tour in putting is the main reason we're seeing him near the top of the leaderboard. DeLaet has always been known for his strong tee-to-green game, and if he's finally figured out the putting aspect he could pop up for his first win in 10 years on Tour. He makes for a great value play in all formats this week.

Jeff Bergerson: Luke Donald ($7,800)

Copperhead is the type of accuracy and iron play course that fits Donald's game perfectly. The results are there to back that up as he has four top-six finishes in his last six appearances here including a win in 2012. Not only does Donald have the history here, but his current form is very solid as well with three straight top-30 finishes coming in. Look for Donald to navigate Copperhead intelligently and put up a top-20 finish this week, which I will take for a $7,800 price tag.

Zach Turcotte: Jason Dufner ($7,900)

Dufner has been really consistent over the last couple of seasons and the start of 2017 has been no different with Dufner posting four top-25 finishes to start the calendar year. He has been excellent at Copperhead, making the cut in his last eight starts and never finishing lower than 28th during that stretch. He is a steady player that is accurate off the tee and hits greens. If his putter gets hot, he can contend, but we should be happy to get him at a nice price for what should be a top-25 finish.

Jason Rouslin: Charley Hoffman ($7,400)

Hoffman seems to have found his form that propelled him to a multitude of good finishes -- including a win -- in 2016. With good course history at this track, making six of seven cuts with four top-25s, and coming off his best finish of the year where he ended up fourth at the Genesis, I like his odds to get his second top-10 in a row.