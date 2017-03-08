1. Success in Mexico

There were understandable concerns heading to Mexico -- and for the more than a few players, caddies and officials who became ill, that will undoubtedly be a source of some consternation. But for the most part, the WGC-Mexico Championship was a surprising hit.

A unique, challenging course, enthusiastic crowds with numerous kids, a loaded leaderboard and the No. 1 player in the world winning all contributed to an exciting week.

The tournament didn't become official until last June, and it took time to work out numerous logistics. Tournament director Gerald Goodman was not relocated to Mexico City by the PGA Tour until six months ago. Sorting through all the security issues as well as housing and transportation, not to mention dealing with a foreign government, were big hurdles.

That is why there is room for improvement given a full year to implement changes. "We will be able to sell even more hospitality,'' Goodman said. "And you'll see more people here.''

2. The inevitable fallout

Mexico's gain is Florida's loss. The once formidable Florida Swing has taken a hit due to the revamped schedule that is now broken up by a trip to Mexico by the elite players.

Both the Honda Classic and this week's Valspar Championship were not done any favors with Mexico landing in the middle. Although Open champion Henrik Stenson is playing this week at Innisbrook, as is Justin Thomas, a three-time winner this season, they are the only two players from the top 10 in the world.

Justin Thomas will be one of only two top-10 players in the world this week at the Valspar Championship. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Valspar was unable to get Jordan Spieth, whose victory two years ago sparked his five-victory, two-major year. No players in the top 5 are entered. In fact, the likes of Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson won't play an event in Florida during its shortened three-week, interrupted run.

Even Jack Nicklaus, whose Children's Health Foundation is the beneficiary of the Honda Classic, noticed a difference.

"I don't think going from L.A. (Genesis Open), here (Honda Classic), to Mexico City is very good,'' Nicklaus told the Treasure Coast newspapers in Vero Beach, Florida. "Should be going from L.A., Mexico City, here. Actually, that destroyed the Florida Swing as we knew, and I think they realize that. I hope they'll switch it back, go to L.A., Mexico, here and they've got a Florida Swing again. It hurts all the Florida events.''

3. The solution

The Golden Bear is right on, and moving the WGC-Mexico Championship to the week after the Genesis Open makes too much sense. So, of course, it won't happen. At least not until 2019.

The reason has nothing to do with the PGA Tour having a lack of geographical knowledge. Tour officials are keenly aware that playing in Mexico preceding a three-week Florida run makes far more sense for all involved.

Well, except for the European Tour. CEO Keith Pelley is said to have rebuffed the move because of his tour's schedule. The Super 6 event he created debuted this year in Perth, Australia, that same week as the Genesis Open. The thinking is that it's a long way from Western Australia to Mexico City, so Pelley has fought to leave the WGC event where it is.

While that might seem short sighted, it was also short sighted for the PGA Tour to force the European Tour into an inconvenient date for last year's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Due to the Olympics, it was moved to the same week as the European Tour's French Open, a decision that angered the European Tour to the point that it did not include the tournament as part of its schedule.

Perhaps this is part of the payback. Regardless, the PGA Tour knows that keeping the Florida events in order is important.

4. Long journey

Rafael Cabrera Bello is not making life easy on himself. The Spaniard played last week in Mexico City, then took the long trip to Delhi for the Hero Indian Open this week, arriving Tuesday morning. He is then expected to play the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas, in two weeks.

Many hours in several planes from Mexico to Delhi ✈️ but here I am!! @HIO_2017 #HIO2017 @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/igFxOUkGBx — Rafa Cabrera Bello (@RCabreraBello) March 7, 2017

5. Woe is Bubba

A year ago Bubba Watson was ranked fourth in the world. But since finishing second at the WGC event at Doral following his victory at Riviera, Watson has rarely contended. In 21 worldwide events since, Watson has just three top-10s: at a European Tour event in China, the men's Olympic golf tournament and the short-field Hero World Challenge in December. Before a tie for 38th last week in Mexico City, Watson withdrew from the Genesis Open where he was defending champion and missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

6. Justin's club toss -- and aftermath

Give Justin Thomas credit for trying to explain himself in the aftermath of three instances where he let go of the club in frustration on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. He took to Twitter to say he is an emotional player. Three times he let go of the club, including once with a driver in which the club flew into the crowd.

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler had some fun with Thomas in the aftermath, and the banter was quite good.

7. Continuity

If you've been paying attention to recent developments concerning the U.S. Ryder Cup quest, then Jim Furyk's appointment as an assistant to Steve Stricker for this year's Presidents Cup should have come as no surprise. Both Stricker, Furyk and Davis Love III were assistants to Jay Haas at the 2015 Presidents Cup. Stricker and Furyk were assistants, along with Tiger Woods, to Love at the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Now Furyk is joining Love, Woods and Fred Couples as assistants for this year's Presidents Cup team. And Furyk will be the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.

Editor's Picks Without his best stuff, DJ still prevails at WGC-Mexico Dustin Johnson's 14th PGA Tour victory showed that the world No. 1 doesn't need to be on top of his game to win -- even at a WGC.

DFS golf: Valspar Championship expert picks Our experts provide their top plays for fantasy golf as the PGA Tour heads to Florida for the Valspar Championship. 1 Related

"It's continuity, and that's what we're striving for is to provide an environment where the players are relaxed and can know what to expect from one team event to the next,'' Stricker said.

Stricker, 50, is expected to be a Ryder Cup captain as well, with a good guess being 2020 when the matches are played in his native Wisconsin.

8. Speaking of the Ryder Cup

The WGC-Mexico Championship offered the first opportunity for Americans to earn points toward the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team. The WGCs and the major championships will count this year as will the Players Championship -- although the points are less than what a regular PGA Tour event will get in 2018.

To that end, Dustin Johnson now leads the Ryder Cup race, followed by Thomas, with Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker tied for third.

9. High Five

Tommy Fleetwood made a birdie putt on the 18th Sunday to put the pressure on Dustin Johnson -- then got the awkward congratulations from his caddie.