Italy's Matteo Manassero set the clubhouse target in the weather-affected Hero Indian Open, but England's David Horsey was on course to claim top spot in Delhi.

Manassero carded a four-under-par 68 at DLF Golf and Country Club before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning, the delay of 94 minutes meaning 67 players were unable to complete their opening rounds.

Among them was Horsey, who had recorded birdies on the second, sixth, ninth, 11th and 12th to reach five under par after 15 holes when darkness brought play to an end.

Manassero was the youngest winner in European Tour history when he claimed the Castello Masters in 2010 aged 17 years and 188 days and added further titles in each of the next three seasons.

Editor's Picks Four-Ball: Just how intimidating is Dustin Johnson? Is Dustin Johnson so good it intimidates the opposition? And how did the PGA Tour's decision to move a WGC event to Mexico work out? Our Four-Ball panel answers these questions and more.

Manassero's 64 takes lead in Andalucia Open Italian teenager Matteo Manassero tied the course record with an 8-under 64 at the Andalucia Open on Thursday, giving him a three-stroke lead and a strong start in his bid to qualify for the Masters. 1 Related

The last of those came in the prestigious BMW PGA Championship in 2013 and helped Manassero reach a career-high of No. 25 in the world, but the 23-year-old is currently No. 336 after just two top-four finishes since the start of 2014.

"I started well, which was important because I have been three weeks at home and to come back to a tough course like this, it's never easy," Manassero said after a round containing seven birdies. "So the fact that I found a lot of birdies, it's very, very positive and I'll try to keep it that way."

Manassero and Eddie Pepperell were the only players so far to break 70 on the 7,657-yard Gary Player Course, which produced winning totals of level par and three under par respectively in the Hero Women's Open in 2015 and 2016.

Pepperell lost his card last season before regaining it at the qualifying school, but came into the event on the back of four consecutive missed cuts in 2017.

"My confidence has been a little low this year, I haven't been playing as well as I know I can," Pepperell said. "Actually, I've done nothing well. So to go out there today and putt better and hit the ball better generally was uplifting.

"That's the most stressful three under par I think I've ever shot. I hadn't seen the golf course before today and literally every shot, something can go wrong."