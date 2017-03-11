PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Five of the top 9 players in the world and 14 of the top 25 have committed to next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, the first to be played since the golf icon's death in September.

The annual PGA Tour stop in the Bay Hill Club will boast defending champion Jason Day, as well as Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Masters champion Danny Willett, Bubba Watson and Brandt Snedeker.

In all, 29 of the top 50 players in the world are in the 120-man field.

Arnold Palmer died at age 87 on Sept. 25 due to heart complications. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports

The tournament was founded in 1979 by Palmer, who bought the club in 1975 and made the central Florida area his winter home for some 50 years. Palmer died at age 87 on Sept. 25 because of heart complications.

Although the tournament has attracted a strong field, there will undoubtedly be disappointment that not all of the top names in the game will be on hand to honor Palmer. PGA Tour player Billy Horschel, for one, took to Twitter this week to voice his displeasure that more players are not competing.

Among those not in the field are No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson.

"I'm very honored to be part of it,'' said Graeme McDowell, who is playing at the Valspar Championship this week and is joining Curtis Strange, Peter Jacobsen and Annika Sorenstam in serving as tournament "hosts.'' "I think guys pay their respects whatever way they want to. I think guys turning up next week is not necessarily an extra way of paying respects or not.

"To me it's not about this year, it's about the tournament going forward. There's no point in the top 20 players in the world turning up next week and then never coming back. I'm trying to help keep it one of the best events on the PGA Tour.''

The schedule, and to some degree the Bay Hill course, are among the reasons for the various no-shows. A World Golf Championship event follows the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Masters is in three weeks.

"Let's talk about who's playing,'' said Ian Poulter, who has received a sponsor exemption to play the tournament. "It's going to be a fantastic week. It's going to be a celebration of Arnie. The field is fine. There are some people who do not like that course and they are absolutely not disrespecting Arnie.

"We all obviously want every player from 1 in the world in the rankings to 100 ... we'd love for them all to be there. It's impossible. They're not going to all be there. So I don't think we have to discuss who isn't there. I think it's unfair to the tournament. Let's focus on the family and make it a great week for them.''

The tournament has various events planned, including an opening ceremony in Palmer's honor on Wednesday.