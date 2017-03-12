QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand -- Michael Hendry won a three-way playoff Sunday to capture the New Zealand Open, becoming the first homegrown winner of the tournament since 2003.

The 37-year-old Hendry claimed his sixth professional title, and his third on the PGA Tour of Australasia, when he made par on the first playoff hole, the par-3 18th, while his rivals Brad Kennedy of Australia and Ben Campbell of New Zealand both put their tee shots into a greenside pond.

Hendry closed with a bogey-free 2-under 69 Sunday to finish at 19-under and set the clubhouse lead.

He was joined by Kennedy, who made a double-bogey on his opening hole but birdied the 17th for an even-par 71.

Campbell, who led at 20-under overnight, joined the sudden-death playoff when he birdied two of the last three holes for a final round of 72.

"It means the world to me," Hendry said. "This is for me, other than winning a major, the biggest tournament that I can win.

"Just to finally get that monkey off our back with a Kiwi winning. I've never been that emotional coming off a golf course before. It was very, very special.

"My game plan today was hit every green that I could and get every putt to the hole, and I achieved my game plan pretty well."