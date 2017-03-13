Adam Hadwin had memorable week at the Valspar Invitational, earning his first career PGA Tour win and securing a berth at the Masters.

Was that a greater accomplishment for Hadwin than the 59 he shot in January? And now that we are less than four weeks from the start of the Masters, what are the chances we'll see Tiger Woods teeing it up at Augusta?

Our panelists answer these questions and more in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. Which was the more impressive feat by Adam Hadwin: winning the Valspar Championship or shooting a 59?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: Winning the Valspar. A really good golfer can have a magical day and put it all together for one round. But to be good enough four days in a row with the pressure of playing for your living always in the back of your mind? And we are less than a month away from Augusta, which was in the front of Hadwin's mind for sure. It's what every player plays for and why winning this tournament was so difficult.

Adam Hadwin and Jessica Dawn are getting married in two weeks, but the honeymoon has to be rescheduled after Hadwin's victory at the Valspar Championship earned him a spot in the Masters. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: That's easy. You know what you get after a 59? Nothing. It's so hard to win on the PGA Tour. Winning will always trump a great single round because winning takes four rounds.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: Winning the Valspar. Shooting 59 is an incredible achievement, but it doesn't get you much other than that place in the record book. Winning a PGA Tour event is life-changing and gets him in tournaments such as the Masters and Kapalua and very likely the PGA Championship, not to mention the two-year exemption. And he held on despite giving up the lead on the back nine.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Sure, there have been way more winners than guys who have shot 59 in PGA Tour history, but only one of these feats comes with a two-year exemption, seven-figure paycheck and trip to Augusta. Trust me: Hadwin will take the trophy and everything that comes with it over that notation in the record book.

2. If you were Hadwin, what would you tell your fiancée about having to change your honeymoon plans because of the Masters?

Coachman: I would hope that since she is marrying a pro golfer that she knew this was a possibility. Whatever he already put down as deposits on that honeymoon I guarantee he will trade off for the million bucks he won Sunday. This is a story that they can have for a lifetime. It's also a lesson to other pro golfers: Have enough faith in yourself to not make wedding-related plans that conflict with the Masters. Or any major, for that matter.

Collins: I'd say a trip to the Masters is better than any honeymoon they were planning. And if she wasn't on board, then she was never going to make a great golf wife anyway. I have a sneaking suspicion that she'll be cool with being called a "PGA Tour champion's wife" who went to the Masters instead of straight to the honeymoon.

Harig: Augusta, Georgia, is a very nice place to visit in early April.

Sobel: I highly doubt he has to tell her anything. That's a pretty easy reason to reschedule. Besides, Masters week in Augusta is better than any honeymoon, anyway.

3. Knowing what we know at this moment, what are the chances Tiger Woods plays at the Masters?

Coachman: I would say not very good. If he can't play at Arnie's this week, then how can we expect him to play in less than a month. It stinks because we all had high hopes. But this back issue seems to be something that just won't go away. I am not sure we'll see him the rest of he year, to be honest.

Collins: No chance if he does what he normally says: "When I show up at a tournament, I'm there to compete and win." We all know Augusta is not a place where you just show up ready to win after almost three months away from competitive golf. I think if Tiger shows up at Augusta National, it will be for the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night, not to play golf.

Harig: Very small. It's purely conjecture, but based on the little info we've been given, his situation does not appear good. It again all goes back to being able to properly prepare. Forget about winning the Masters. Can he get in enough work to even feel good about competing?

Sobel: I reserve the right to plead ignorant to any Tiger Woods-related questions for the foreseeable future. My official four-word answer: I. Have. No. Idea. Really, I doubt Tiger even has a clue as to when Tiger will be back, so it's a useless exercise for the rest of us to keep guessing.

4. What can be done to make the Florida Swing events more attractive to top players?

Coachman: Don't have a WGC in the middle of the three Florida events and another right after. Guys are starting to follow the Tiger model. Work your way into the year. Peak for the Masters. And you always play the events with guaranteed money and more ranking points. Right now it is tough to increase the popularity of this swing.

Collins: The WGC event needs to move to a course in the Caribbean, and quick flight from Florida. Bay Hill could use a major overhaul to the course and clubhouse. Valspar and the Arnold Palmer Invitational should switch weeks. The Honda should be played last. Other than that, the Florida Swing is perfect as it is.

Harig: Very simple: The WGC-Mexico Championship has to be the bridge between the West Coast and Florida -- not after one event in Florida. Put the three existing Florida events in a row, and things will be much better.

Sobel: The Associated Press reported last week that two years from now, the WGC-Mexico Championship will flip places on the schedule with the Honda Classic, which should instantly help by giving the Sunshine State three consecutive tournaments. Here's another idea: Move back the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play into a later Texas Swing so it doesn't steal so many players away from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. If that scenario were the case this year, I strongly believe we'd be seeing more top players at Bay Hill this week.