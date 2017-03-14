The day Chawrasia first got going

SSP Chawrasia, who won the Indian Open for the second time, walks ESPN through his golf journey, and what he expects from the sport in the future. (4:30)

When Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia sank his final putt and won his second - straight Indian Open title at Gurgaon's DLF Golf Course on Sunday afternoon, he had cold water poured over his head in celebration. He turned up at the post-play press conference wrapped in towels to stay warm as he wasn't carrying a change of clothes, his world ranking shooting up from 258 to 160 during the course of four days.

It is not the highest he's been but ranking-schmankings, no big deal. When it comes to European Tour-sanctioned events in India, Chawrasia comes into his own. No matter when, no matter where.

Ever since 2008 when the first European Tour-sanctioned events where held in India, Chawrasia has stamped his presence on them. He has won four out of nine EPGA events in India, finishing second in the fifth. His number of EPGA titles is second only to Jeev Milkha who also won four European events but in Beijing, Spain, Scotland and Austria.

SSP Chawrasia poses with the trophy after he defended his Hero Indian Open title. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

When the humungously-prized $2.5m EMAAR-MGF Indian Masters first brought the well-heeled, well-endowed Euro Tour circus to India in 2008, it featured an organising staff of 350 and a clutch of big names - Ernie Els, Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke, Mark O'Meara. The Indian Masters venue however was nothing like the modern golf courses the Euro-pros were familiar with, those covering vast acreage and offering fairways wide enough to land jumbo jets. The Masters venue was the Delhi Golf Club (DGC). Set amidst medieval Lodi tombs, with Nizamuddin Railway station within hooting distance, the sound of Delhi's argumentative traffic just over its walls and the definite possibility of wandering peacocks. It was here that Chawrasia put his patented and most unmodern game - less length and yardage more field-of-vision accuracy - into play.

Chawrasia was one in the long line of 'caddy-pros' out of Kolkata. Kindred spirits were to be found among DGC caddies, but he was truly far removed from the club-set with its back-slapping old money, moustachioed retired colonels and shiny-new-gear-toting members. At the Indian Masters, I don't remember Chawrasia being invited into the press tent much. Everyone yearned for Els & Co and some pearls from Jyoti Randhawa who led on day one and Shiv Kapur, fresh onto the European Tour. To everyone's relief, Ernie made peace with the tempestuous DGC course and produced his best round on day three, four shots behind the leader Raphael Jacquelin of France.

Chawrasia was ahead of him, but come on, this is Ernie, five Majors, former world no.1, just warmed up and ready to eat up the DGC course raw. On the final afternoon, accompanying a pack of Els worshippers, I heard a hive stir somewhere around the 11th hole. A buzz was being heard around the course. "Birdie maara" (He has hit a birdie) someone said, "Chawrasia birdie maara," and people began to run towards the birdie-man.

Tied fifth after three rounds, it was Chawrasia who was eating up the course, leaping over three men ahead of him, producing his best round of the week, five under 67. Among the DGC scorers were women's golf pioneers, Nonita Lall Qureishi and Vandana Agarwal. Among the crowd watching SSP were the country's first well-known caddie turned pro Rohtas Singh and another 'pro' Ali Sher who in 1991 became only the second Indian in a quarter of a century, and the first Indian 'pro' ever to win the Indian Open.

"What's more significant though, is that he is still there, up among the serious contendors in Indian golf, far ahead of many others who arrived ahead of him, priviledged and well-resourced"

The Indian Masters prize money won by Chawrasia that afternoon - US$416600 (Rs1.6crore) - was the single largest paycheck ever given to an Indian athlete at the time. Chawrasia, son of a Royal Calcutta Golf Club greenskeeper had joined the Asian Tour in 2006, but the Indian Masters was his first major title, following a second place in the 2006 Indian Open.

As Chawrasia worked his way through his Indian Masters post-ceremony speeches in Hindi with ease and confidence, many anonymous greenskeepers, caddies and catering staff were listening from a distance. Not very long ago, caddie-pros weren't even allowed into the DGC club annexe; on one occasion Basad Ali, a caddie-pro slightly older to Ali Sher, waited outdoors while someone more acceptable went inside to collect his prize money cheque. The sight of Chawrasia being swooned over by the gentry amused the DGC staff and I overheard a conversation between them that I can never forget. "Yaar kaisa bol raha hai, Chawrasia ho gaya hai big sot." (Listen to him talking, Chawrasia's become a big shot.) Another man laughed, "Big ho ya small, sot toh hamaara hai." (Big or small, he's our shot.)

Chawrasia's career since that afternoon has been through a familiar sporting trek of success, failure, disappointment, struggle, recovery. What's more significant though, is that he is still there, up among the serious contendors in Indian golf, far ahead of many others who arrived before him, priviledged and well-resourced. Chawrasia now says he wants to win in Europe, in cold weather, on link courses. Outside the country, away from his folk, outside what TV people call "comfort zones."

Who knows, he could or he couldn't, he may or he may not.

Yet, no matter where he is and how far he goes, SSP Chawrasia has ensured that he will always be followed.