One week after Adam Hadwin continued his impressive 2017 season with a win at the Valspar Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel comprises Jason Sobel, Michael Collins, Jonathan Coachman and Bob Harig, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Sam Saunders ($6,800)

OK, fine. I'm making this pick more with my heart than my mind. But I don't care. Arnold Palmer's grandson, who grew up right here at Bay Hill, knows the course better than anyone else. He also knows what even just a title contention would mean this week. Saunders was eloquent and emotional in giving his grandfather's eulogy last year. He's entered this year more comfortable and confident -- and here's hoping that comfort level translates into a big week at his childhood home.

Michael Collins: Henrik Stenson ($11,500)

The past four times Stenson has played in the event, his worst finish is T-8. Coming off a T-7 finish at Valspar last week, his game and health are both in a good place for this week to end with him holding the trophy.

Jonathan Coachman: Rory McIlroy ($12,000)

This week is special for many reasons. Yes, it's a golf tournament, but it's also a remembrance, a celebration. I think these are the type of weeks when the cream rises to the top. For that reason, I am going to take Rory McIlroy. Two weeks ago, despite the rust, McIlroy still contended in Mexico. This week, he will be the one standing with the trophy on Sunday evening.

Bob Harig: Henrik Stenson ($11,500)

Coming off a tie for seventh at the Valspar Championship, Stenson has a strong record at Bay Hill, where he has not been out of the top 10 in the past four years, including a tie for second and a tie for third in the past two tries. The Swede is looking for his first victory since winning The Open last summer.

Taras Pitra: Kevin Kisner ($7,600)

When looking at Kisner's stats, it's amazing to me that he hasn't won yet. What's even more surprising to me is how he has managed only two top-10s in five events. Regardless of the results, he's playing on a course that requires a good long iron game and a strong tee-to-green game and is played on Bermuda grass. Kisner hits all of those categories with high marks this week, and I see no reason to fade him in any format at this price.

Jeff Bergerson: Kevin Na ($7,600)

Most people will see that Na missed the cut last week in a very poor performance and avoid him this week. However, you have to look at the fact that he came in ill from Mexico and clearly was not at full strength. Fast-forward to this week and he should be recovered and at full strength for an event where he has three top-10s in his past five appearances. Na is usually good for a made cut and provides some upside for a very reasonable $7,600 price tag this week.

Zach Turcotte: Wesley Bryan ($7,100)

Last season, Bryan won three times on the Web.com Tour to gain an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour for the rest of the season. He flashed his talent early before struggling and started 2017 a little slow, missing the cut in his first three starts. After finally making the cut in his fourth start, he then reeled off three straight top-10 finishes. He is a short hitter off the tee, but many of the holes this week will allow players to club down off the tee and the par-5 holes are short enough so that he will not be at a big disadvantage to the bombers. He is capable of being an elite putter, which should put him into the mix again this week.

Jason Rouslin: Ian Poulter ($6,800)

Playing for his Tour status, Poulter has made six straight cuts here in Orlando, Florida, with five finishes inside the top 25. He has made seven straight cuts in all tournaments going back to November and appears to be recovering some of the form he had in past years when he was one of the most consistent cut-makers in golf. At $6,800, Poulter is a relative bargain this week when compared to how the oddsmakers have him priced. Using Poulter on cash or GPP rosters this week gives plenty of additional salary-cap flexibility.