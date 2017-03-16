Jack Nicklaus found a little more magic playing in a charity outing for Ernie Els on Monday.

The Golden Bear, 77, posted on Instagram that he shot 71 at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -- bettering his age by six shots. The 18-time major champion often laments the state of his game and joked that "just when I was getting my handicap up there" he shot his best score in some time.

The annual Els for Autism Pro-Am benefits the foundation established by Els and his wife to fund research, education and support programs. Els, whose son, Ben, has autism, has built a learning center for children with autism. Last year, Rickie Fowler made a much-celebrated hole-in-one that meant a $1 million donation to the foundation.

This year's event raised more than $1 million as several PGA Tour players participated.

Nicklaus' team finished second in the event -- the Golden Bear had a record 19 second-place finishes in majors -- and he joked he had never received such a big trophy for being the runner-up.