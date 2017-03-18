PHOENIX -- Michelle Wie is healthy and confident again. She's in contention in the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, too.

Wie shot a 5-under 67 on Friday on another hot and low-scoring day at Desert Ridge to enter the weekend a stroke behind leaders Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Winless in 62 events since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, Wie is coming off a fourth-place tie two weeks ago in Singapore.

Lewis and Jutanugarn played together, each following an opening 64 with a 67 to reach 13 under in the tournament that broke the LPGA Tour record for the lowest 36-hole cut at 5 under. The previous mark of 4 under came in the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada. The event record was 3 under last year.

Jeong Eun Lee shot a 64 to join Wie, Mi Jung Hur (66) and Vicky Hurst (67) at 12 under.