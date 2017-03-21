Bracket picks for the WGC-Match Play

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most unique events in golf, and it presents different ways to play along as you watch the event. With the PGA Tour hosting a bracket prediction contest, our experts are here to provide their picks to win it all to help you fill out your entries.

The analysts guiding you to winning picks for the Match Play are Jason Sobel, Michael Collins, Jonathan Coachman and Bob Harig, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's panel of fantasy experts..

It's fantasy baseball season! Renew an existing league, or sign up to play in a new one. Either way, it's free.

Sign up now!

He finished fourth in this event last year, but won the year prior. I believe Rory loves the format of head-to-head against one guy, one round, instead of four rounds against the field. It's why he has made it to at least Friday seven of the eight times he's played the event. This is also where McIlroy's fitness commitment pays dividends. Don't be surprised to see Rory win this week as well as he's been playing lately. - Michael Collins

He's trending in the right direction going toward Augusta, and McIlroy should thrive once again with only one opponent to face each day. He's prone to slow starts, so the round-robin format should suit him more than one-and-done. - Jason Sobel

He won the tournament two years ago when it went to the round-robin format that is now in use and lost in the semifinals last year by eventual champion Jason Day. McIlroy clearly likes match play, and it's tough to see him losing more than once in the preliminary stage, which makes him a dangerous figure once he gets to the final 16 players. - Bob Harig

This is one of my favorite events of the year. And the new format with pool play I absolutely love. This truly allows for the best player to have an off day and still recover and win the tournament. Right now, I feel like the best players are playing at a high level. That's why this pick is harder than ever. Spieth has shown this year that he is a birdie machine and his blow ups are big blow ups. In match play, a triple bogey means nothing except losing a hole. As much as I want to go with Dustin Johnson or Patrick Reed, I think that I have to stick with my gut and go with Spieth. Winning in the same city where he went to college should be amazing for him. - Jonathan Coachman

Rafael Cabrera-Bello

He's not exactly a household name in the United States, but this guy has legit game and is capable of beating anybody in the world in a heads-up match. In his last eight worldwide stroke play events, he has four top-15 finishes, including two top 5s. His current odds are hovering around 60-1, which we like a lot. He is an elite ball-striker and scorer and this season has shown outstanding play around the green and with the putter. Look for him to make a run this week. - Fantasy Golf Insider staff

Patrick Reed

Although he is not playing his absolute best currently, you cannot disregard the intangible, "chip on you shoulder" that Reed possesses. He has shown time after time that when he is locked up man to man, he becomes more motivated and usually wins. He is one of the best in the world at scrambling and this season his putting has been outstanding as well. Where he has struggled is in his approach game, so if he can straighten that out, we think he can make a run deep in the brackets. - Fantasy Golf Insider staff