Daily fantasy golf: Puerto Rico Open expert DFS picks

Defending champion Tony Finau is not in the field at the Puerto Rico Open this week, but last year's second-place finisher, Steve Marino, is among the names participating at the Coco Beach Golf and Country Club.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte, Erik Dantoft and Jason Rouslin.

Taras Pitra: David Hearn ($8,400) and Scott Brown ($9,800) on DraftKings

I really like it when form and history align, and that's what we have with Hearn this week. He's a perfect three-of-three with all three finishes in the top 25. He finished with a T18 at another less-than-driver event -- the Valspar Championship -- in which he shot -8 on the par 5's, which is something he'll need to duplicate this week if he's going to collect a big paycheck come Sunday.

Brown's form has regressed tremendously since he popped at the Genesis with a second-place finish. The thing is, we've seen this out of Brown in the past and he's proven year after year that his form means little when coming to this event. It's difficult to get comfortable at this price, but you'll need to put that recency bias away this week if you plan on rostering him this week.

Jeff Bergerson: Ben Crane ($6,500) on DraftKings

In weaker fields like this week's Puerto Rico Open, I love looking at our Sportsbook Odds vs. Daily Pricing Tool on our site to help me find the best value plays. One of those great values that is revealed is Ben Crane at $6,800. He has made the cut in his past four tournaments with much stonger fields. Crane does not have any tournament history, so I think his ownership will be minimal, which is a plus in large field tournaments. At $6,800, if we can get a top 25 out of him, and pair him with some higher priced guys, we will be well on our way to a solid finish.

Jason Rouslin: Wesley Bryan ($10,800) (DraftKings)

Sitting at 73 in the OWGR, Bryan needs two more good starts in the next few weeks to get him to Augusta. He'll need back-to-back top-five finishes to have a chance at the top 50 OWGR for the automatic qualification, but if he can't get in that way, he's going to have to win. This is the week to do that as the field is very much like what he faced on the Web.com Tour last season, when he won multiple times. He has no course history to speak off, but he has made five straight cuts with three of them being inside the top 10. The march to Augusta starts and, in my opinion, ends here.

Zach Turcotte: Peter Uihlein ($10,100) (FanDuel, rounds 1 and 2)

The former Oklahoma State star who was the No. 1 amateur golfer in the world back in 2010 took some time to get things moving in the right direction during the start of his professional career and he has lingered on the European Tour predominantly over the past few years. However, it looks like he has found some consistency this season, making the cut in eight straight events with five of those finishes in the top 20. He is a bomber who putts well and although he can be a little wild, we get a huge break in pricing versus his odds to win the event allowing us to use him early this week.

Erik Dantoft: Brandon Hagy ($8,300) (FanDuel, rounds 1 and 2)

Hagy is an ideal round 1-2 golfer this week on FanDuel. His inexpensive salary allows you to spend up for a top tier round 3-4 golfer, but more importantly, Hagy is in a great position to score you some early round 1-2 fantasy points with the likelihood of adding some finishing points at the end of the tournament as well. Hagy has made five of seven cuts since the Sony Open and, with a recent T28 finish at the API last week, he seems to have his form trending in the right direction.