Phil Mickelson has made it past the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time since 2004.

J.B. Holmes didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole, and all that did was extend the match. Mickelson closed him out on the next hole to win 6 and 5 and take his group with a 3-0 record.

Mickelson last made it past the third round when the Match Play was single elimination, losing to Davis Love III in the quarterfinals. That was so long ago that Nick Price, Colin Montgomerie, Jeff Sluman and Fred Couples were among those in the field, and Tiger Woods had just begun work with new swing coach Hank Haney.

Lefty now advances to the knockout stage this weekend at Austin Country Club.

Because of three players withdrawing throughout the week, Soren Kjeldsen and Alex Noren already won their group and did not have to deal with the rain Friday.