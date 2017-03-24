Jon Rahm just misses holing out from the fairway on the 14th hole, but the conceded birdie against fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia helps Rahm win the match, 6 and 4. (0:25)

AUSTIN, Texas -- This wasn't a changing of the guard. It wasn't some passing of the torch. Those symbolic moments are better left for major championships and Ryder Cups, events of more historic importance than Friday morning of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

That doesn't mean there wasn't some intangible significance. Spain's Jon Rahm, all of 22 years old and with a PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines already under his belt, faced off against celebrated countryman Sergio Garcia, a player he's spent his entire life watching -- the winner guaranteed to move on to the single-elimination weekend rounds.

It wasn't close.

Rahm posted a birdie to win the third hole and take an early lead, then won again on the fourth. He never trailed, taking the last three holes and summarily disposing of Garcia by a final tally of 6-and-4.

"Once I made that birdie [on No. 3], I got a lot of confidence on my swing and played really, really good golf from then on," Rahm said. "Honestly, almost perfect."

Here's what we've learned about Rahm in the eight months since he's turned professional: His good is really, really good. And his perfect, well, as Garcia learned, is just about unbeatable.

There has been a chain of command among Spain's most talented golfers during the past four decades. Just as Seve Ballesteros was admired by Jose Maria Olazabal, and Olazabal was admired by Garcia, Garcia has long been admired by Rahm, who admitted he's pored through the internet to watch as many video clips of him as possible.

"I've been following his career forever," explained Rahm. "He's a great role model of mine. And it was a really emotional win for me, just because he's been such a great idol and role model for me to follow."

If Rahm was nervous or anxious about playing against a guy he's idolized for so long, he had a funny way of showing it.

After all, this is a player who could make Garcia -- or many of us -- feel old, as he stated that his first memories of watching golf go back all the way to -- 2004 and 2005.

And yet, Rahm looked steady and in control throughout the match, no wobbly knees or shaky hands getting in the way of his usual brand of precision golf.

"Match play, especially on this course, is really a risk-reward," Rahm said. "It's amazing how much you can get rewarded here with (hitting your ball in) the right place."

At no point during the match was this more evident than on the ninth hole, a sweeping, downhill par-4 with plenty of trouble lurking below.

Rahm pushed his tee shot to the right. It hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in the sand without much room to hit the next one. Garcia, meanwhile, pummeled his drive 80 yards further, straight down the fairway. Trailing 1-down in the match, this was the elder Spaniard's chance to square things up at the turn.

Here's where match play gets fun: Rahm had 179 yards to the pin -- "the perfect 9-iron distance," he said with no sense of irony -- and hit a towering draw to about 10 feet, better than ever could have been expected.

"I thought to myself, the gods of golf are going to help me on this one," he said. "That's where I put a little pressure on Sergio."

Garcia pushed his wedge shot approach into the greenside bunker. His next one slid about 14 feet past the hole. By the time he'd missed the par attempt, Rahm didn't even need to two-putt for par. It was conceded -- and a match that minutes earlier looked like it could be all square at the turn was firmly in Rahm's grasp by a 2-up margin.

What does it all mean? In the grand scheme of things, maybe not that much. It doesn't mean that Rahm is now better than Garcia, or that he has a better chance of winning a major championship, or that Spain should have a new favorite son.

There is some significance, though, in a world-class youngster staring down one of his role models without flinching and playing near-flawless golf to win their match convincingly.

From Ballesteros to Olazabal to Garcia and, now, to Rahm, that bridge between Spain's elite players now has another link. Just don't call it a passing of the torch. Well, not yet anyway.