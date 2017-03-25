CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Top-ranked Lydia Ko missed the cut for just the second time in 91 LPGA Tour starts when she bogeyed two of her final three holes Friday at the Kia Classic.

Ko, the defending Kia champion, fell apart on the last three greens. She missed short putts on 16 and 17 for a bogey and par, and three-putted No. 18, including missing a 10-footer just to the right, to finish a par round that left her 2 over for 36 holes.

The cut was at 1 over.

The 19-year-old Ko made the cut in her first 53 LPGA Tour events before missing the cut at the 2015 KMPG Women's PGA Championship.

Cristie Kerr, the 2015 Kia champion, shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over Mo Martin and Mirim Lee.