All you need to know about the Masters, including the complete TV schedule, news, results, tee times and on-site coverage from Augusta National.
Flashback: Tiger's historic victory
A look back at Tiger Woods' first Masters win, from what it was like to play alongside him back in 1997 to his own reflections on the feat.
How much has Tiger's first Masters win influenced the sport?
Monday: Practice round
Masters.com live video streams:
12-2 p.m. ET: Masters on the Range
2-3 p.m.: Hole No. 16 camera
Tuesday: Practice round
Masters.com live video streams:
9-11 a.m. ET: Masters on the Range
Wednesday: Practice round, Masters Par-3 Contest
ESPN coverage:
3-5 p.m. ET: Masters Par-3 Contest (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
5-6 p.m.: SportsCenter at the Masters (ESPN)
8-10 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest/encore presentation (ESPN2, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
Masters.com live video streams:
9-11 a.m. ET: Masters on the Range
Thursday: Round 1
ESPN coverage:
3-7:30 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
8-11 p.m.: First round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
Masters.com live video streams:
7:45-8:30 a.m. ET: Honorary starters
8:30-10:30 a.m.: Masters on the Range
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Featured Groups
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16
Friday: Round 2
ESPN coverage:
3-7:30 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
8-11 p.m.: Second round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)
Masters.com live video streams:
8:30-10:30 a.m. ET: Masters on the Range
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Featured Groups
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16
Saturday: Round 3
TV coverage:
3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS
Masters.com live video streams:
10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET: Featured Groups
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters on the Range
11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live
12:30-6:30 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16
Sunday: Final round
TV coverage:
3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS
Masters.com live video streams:
10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET: Featured Groups
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Masters on the Range
11:45 a.m.-6 p.m: Amen Corner live
12:30-6:30 p.m: Holes 15 and 16
7 p.m.: Green jacket ceremony