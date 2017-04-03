        <
          Masters 2017: Tournament news, schedule, live scores and TV coverage

          Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
          12:21 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          All you need to know about the Masters, including the complete TV schedule, news, results, tee times and on-site coverage from Augusta National.

          Masters 411

          Flashback: Tiger's historic victory

          A look back at Tiger Woods' first Masters win, from what it was like to play alongside him back in 1997 to his own reflections on the feat.

          Complete coverage and schedule

          Monday: Practice round

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Tuesday: Practice round

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Wednesday: Practice round, Masters Par-3 Contest

          ESPN coverage:

          • 3-5 p.m. ET: Masters Par-3 Contest (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          • 5-6 p.m.: SportsCenter at the Masters (ESPN)

          • 8-10 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest/encore presentation (ESPN2, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Thursday: Round 1

          ESPN coverage:

          • 3-7:30 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          • 8-11 p.m.: First round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Friday: Round 2

          ESPN coverage:

          • 3-7:30 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          • 8-11 p.m.: Second round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Saturday: Round 3

          TV coverage:

          • 3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS

          Masters.com live video streams:

          Sunday: Final round

          TV coverage:

          • 3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS

          Masters.com live video streams:

