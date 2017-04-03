All you need to know about the Masters, including the complete TV schedule, news, results, tee times and on-site coverage from Augusta National.

Masters 411

Tee times: Round 1 and 2 (coming Tuesday)

Track live round-by-round scores on the 2017 Masters leaderboard

Fantasy: Best strategy for picking Masters winner

Flashback: Tiger's historic victory

AP Photo/Dave Martin

A look back at Tiger Woods' first Masters win, from what it was like to play alongside him back in 1997 to his own reflections on the feat.

Complete coverage and schedule

EPA/Tannen Maury

Monday: Practice round

Masters.com live video streams:

Tuesday: Practice round

Masters.com live video streams:

Wednesday: Practice round, Masters Par-3 Contest

ESPN coverage:

3-5 p.m. ET: Masters Par-3 Contest (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

5-6 p.m.: SportsCenter at the Masters (ESPN)

8-10 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest/encore presentation (ESPN2, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

Masters.com live video streams:

Thursday: Round 1

ESPN coverage:

3-7:30 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

8-11 p.m.: First round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

Masters.com live video streams:

Friday: Round 2

ESPN coverage:

3-7:30 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

8-11 p.m.: Second round/Encore presentation (ESPN, WatchESPN, streaming on ESPN App)

Masters.com live video streams:

Saturday: Round 3

TV coverage:

3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS

Masters.com live video streams:

Sunday: Final round

TV coverage:

3-7:30 p.m. ET: CBS

Masters.com live video streams: